(Straw sippin')   She-Hulk, Gamora, the Wicked Witch of the West, Princess Fiona, Poison Ivy, and Star Trek's slave girl go out drinking one night in NYC, then things get ugly   (republicworld.com) divider line
41
    More: Strange, New York City, Manhattan, 19-year-old girls, bizarre video, United States, group of women, insane episode, Mobile phone  
•       •       •

Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can we just, like, shutdown the internet?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that is wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be on the lookout for people with absolutely NO fashion sense.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you dig it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x308]

Can we just, like, shutdown the internet?


I blame violent games like Fortnite.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this gang isn't calling themselves the Crimakeys, then they have failed on a fundamental level.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: Wanted for questioning

[Fark user image 425x318]


In the clear:
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I hear or read "females" being used to refer to human women, I can't help but read it in that patronizing, derisive way Ferengi say it.

"FEEmaaales" *implied spit*
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people shouldnt wear tight thin clothes. If I can see the cottage cheese lumps, & fat rolls. YOU NEED TO CHANGE CLOTHS.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a bunch of people just sit and watch
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, is the thread where non NYers come in and ask "wtf is this even idk?"

This isn't even something that fazes straphangers, we literally only get upset if the train gets stuck for an unknown amount of time. Everything else, including assault, robbery, smelly homeless person, murder? We just move out the way.

/I wish we *did* do stuff about ugly situations, but in 99% of the cases the good Samaritan is the one with critical face lacerations and/or a broken jaw.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Twitter feed

Thieves wearing neon green snatch

Oh my
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BJP site is BJP site.

Love all the right-wing apologism and subtext. "Oooh scary black people" beat up on "teen white girl" from a video posted by a fake Tory-centering catfish account. Scare references to "New York is always like this!" to undoubtedly prop up some "see, mumbai isn't bad, western cities are work rhetoric," followed by pro-trump this is biden's fault tween and more "NY sucks."

Why even share or approve this? It's likely not even real.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: And a bunch of people just sit and watch


Meh. It was only teenagers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Could be more weird....
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: BJP site is BJP site.

Love all the right-wing apologism and subtext. "Oooh scary black people" beat up on "teen white girl" from a video posted by a fake Tory-centering catfish account. Scare references to "New York is always like this!" to undoubtedly prop up some "see, mumbai isn't bad, western cities are work rhetoric," followed by pro-trump this is biden's fault tween and more "NY sucks."

Why even share or approve this? It's likely not even real.


Farking autocorrect. Damnit future.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x308]

Can we just, like, shutdown the internet?


That guy's twitter is a dumpster fire.  The most impressive thing is that he managed to not be racist.  It's stupid that online news articles include random twitter replies in their body as if that's what "the internet" is talking about.  This particular guy has 600+ followers.  His tweets seem to usually get responses/likes/retweets from 1-3 people at most.  Why amplify his inanity.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see the police sketch artist rendering of the suspects.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think we found the ringleader

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: The blue man group beating on large tubes in a Las Vegas revue.

New hotness: The green woman group beating the hell out of your girlfriend in a New York subway.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x308]

Can we just, like, shutdown the internet?

That guy's twitter is a dumpster fire.  The most impressive thing is that he managed to not be racist.  It's stupid that online news articles include random twitter replies in their body as if that's what "the internet" is talking about.  This particular guy has 600+ followers.  His tweets seem to usually get responses/likes/retweets from 1-3 people at most.  Why amplify his inanity.


To be fair, it's not actually a news site. It's a right-wing propaganda aggregator in india.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: BJP site is BJP site.

Love all the right-wing apologism and subtext. "Oooh scary black people" beat up on "teen white girl" from a video posted by a fake Tory-centering catfish account. Scare references to "New York is always like this!" to undoubtedly prop up some "see, mumbai isn't bad, western cities are work rhetoric," followed by pro-trump this is biden's fault tween and more "NY sucks."

Why even share or approve this? It's likely not even real.


Speaking of averting your eyes ...
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x308]

Can we just, like, shutdown the internet?


THERE WAS NO CRIME UNDER TRUMP, CHEXMIX LIBRARIANS
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not racist but if the b*tch is green, there's something wrong about the pussy.

scrapsfromtheloft.comView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'd do it again!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mean girls the greenening.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Monocultured: BJP site is BJP site.

Love all the right-wing apologism and subtext. "Oooh scary black people" beat up on "teen white girl" from a video posted by a fake Tory-centering catfish account. Scare references to "New York is always like this!" to undoubtedly prop up some "see, mumbai isn't bad, western cities are work rhetoric," followed by pro-trump this is biden's fault tween and more "NY sucks."

Why even share or approve this? It's likely not even real.

Speaking of averting your eyes ...


My english doesn't boot before 9am. Thumbboards just increase the effect.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chromakey contest, anyone?
 
TK-593 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Bernie Goetz when ya need him?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x316]
Could be more weird....


That guy's got his ass on backwards
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This was just foreplay for snu snu
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TK-593: Where's Bernie Goetz when ya need him?


Some homeless vets with foreign debts gave him AIDS while smoking crack
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't like to body-shame, but Mummenshanz has really let themselves go.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like the girl in green sneakers who just nopes out at 5 seconds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She-Hulk, Gamora, the Wicked Witch of the West, Princess Fiona, Poison Ivy, and Star Trek's slave girl Mistress of the Winter Constellations go out drinking one night in NYC, then things get ugly

blog.trekcore.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She-Hulk, Gamora, the Wicked Witch of the West, Princess Fiona, Poison Ivy, and Star Trek's slave girl Mistress of the Winter Constellations go out drinking one night in NYC, then things get ugly

[blog.trekcore.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What in the world would a teenager have that's worth stealing.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
