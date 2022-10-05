 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Your Amazon package might be a little wet, but at least it is now well insulated   (wral.com) divider line
15
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You make a mistake like that and Amazon takes away your pee bottle.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The garage was also wet due to the sprinkler system

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Microsoft, there was a daily carpool.

After a year of 6 people arriving/leaving together, the driver took the van out on a lunch errand.

While driving out of the RedWest A parking garage as the single occupant, he clipped off every sprinkler head and flooded the garage.

Fun times!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he among us who have never scraped the roof of our van against the ceiling of a parking garage cast the first stone.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, now I have to reorder that box of water I was waiting for.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any properly designed low clearance area has a bar preventing entry to anything that can't clear whatever's in there.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past 6 months or so I've noticed my Amazon Prime deliveries going from 2 days from order to delivery to 5-7 days. What the fark is the point of having Prime at all then?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Any properly designed low clearance area has should havea bar preventing entry to anything that can't clear whatever's in there.


Fixed it for ya.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Over the past 6 months or so I've noticed my Amazon Prime deliveries going from 2 days from order to delivery to 5-7 days. What the fark is the point of having Prime at all then?


To watch The Expanse on Prime Video.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: Russ1642: Any properly designed low clearance area has should havea bar preventing entry to anything that can't clear whatever's in there.

Fixed it for ya.


They did qualify that with "properly designed" ergo if it doesn't have a bar of some sort to innocently let a driver know they won't fit it wasn't designed properly so I'd say the original statement stands accurate.

No conversion, first down.

/I don't know football lingo, just being silly.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CN Adult Swim Family Guy Pink Panther Ad
Youtube 5YBMVlOjlbY
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Russ1642: Any properly designed low clearance area has should havea bar preventing entry to anything that can't clear whatever's in there.

Fixed it for ya.


I covered that in "properly designed".
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: No conversion, first down.

/I don't know football lingo, just being silly.


I'm pretty sure you got it right.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a shiatty, shiatty neighbor who once opened an Amazon package intended for me that was mis-delivered to her house, and she KEPT MY STUFF until I called her out on it. (Thankfully, Amazon often sends you pics of the package on your porch, and in the pic, it was on hers, so I knew she got it.)

She's away this week. It's also been raining nonstop this week.

Two days ago, she got a couple of huge boxes from Amazon. The driver left them on her stoop.

Her uncovered, protection-free stoop.

I have delighted in looking over at the boxes every few hours, seeing them slowly buckle as they soak up all that rain.

Fark you, shiatty mail-stealing neighbor lady!
 
