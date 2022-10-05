 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Florida man steals trailer hoping to find valuables. Instead finds two race cars. So being Florida, he does the only logical thing. Jailarity ensues   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Theft, street stock racer Jeff Stalnaker, Auto racing, race cars  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone seen Ron Howard?

Apparently the whole film is available on the YouTubes
https://youtu.be/55x3dUy4ZXU
EAT MY DUST! (1976) Official Trailer
Youtube dIQ8rC9AbIM


But here's the trailer for a quick look if you want to decide if it is worth a look
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two, from the looks of it, Late Models, with apparently enough sponsorship to help with the bills

AND THEY THREW THE farkING TOOLS INTO THE PIT ALSO?

These dickless weasels apparently don't know anything
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm, seems like a logical thing to do. I'd check the surrounding area for bodies.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WTAF?

No, no, dig up, stupid!
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So now posting shiat on Facebook is considered "clever detective work"?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: So now posting shiat on Facebook is considered "clever detective work"?


If it's good enough for COVID research...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: Two, from the looks of it, Late Models, with apparently enough sponsorship to help with the bills

AND THEY THREW THE farkING TOOLS INTO THE PIT ALSO?

These dickless weasels apparently don't know anything


Errybody knows Snap-On ain't worth shiat.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Herring was on probation when he allegedly stole Stalnaker's trailer, having been released on March 2, after serving six months in jail for grand theft auto. He also had a prior history of stealing trailers.

Someone actually gave this guy a job where he got to work with heavy equipment and drive a work truck home, even though he had a significant record of theft.

What a piece of shiat. This is why people who have actually reformed themselves can't get jobs, because everyone with a record is expected to be a troublemaker.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess there's no point to asking about logical thought processes when it comes to Floridians committing crimes, but surely in a state with a ton of swampland and surrounded on 3 sides with the ocean, just sinking the damn things would have been easier if you wanted rid of the evidence.
 
freidog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So being Florida, he does the only logical thing

He does a lot of meth and wrestles an alligator shirtless?
*reads article*
that was my second guess.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baka-san: Two, from the looks of it, Late Models, with apparently enough sponsorship to help with the bills

AND THEY THREW THE farkING TOOLS INTO THE PIT ALSO?

These dickless weasels apparently don't know anything


I'm putting my bet down on the "Meth" square, assuming it's not taken.

/kidding, in Florida, meth is always taken
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spent Irma in the shop - securing the cars and equip.
Spent Ian in the shop - securing the cars and equip.
Its how we eat so your damned right the crew is keeping watch...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They look like Dirt Track cars.

/ Ironic tag is over the corner
 
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmmm, not what I was expecting. I was putting my guess on the "how fast you think this car can run, Cletus?" square.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
impressive detective work done by Stalnaker, his family

So no cops involved.
 
Cheron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A friend tells the story of burying his  Porsche 356 in the backyard. He sold it to pay for a new sceptic system.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He sends them to a chop shop and sells the parts?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cheron: new sceptic system


I take it he wasn't sure if he believed in it?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: impressive detective work done by Stalnaker, his family

So no cops involved.


no one needed to get shot, so this wasn't their lane
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: A friend tells the story of burying his  Porsche 356 in the backyard. He sold it to pay for a new sceptic system.


Pardon me if I have trouble believing that.
 
