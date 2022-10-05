 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   Dutch dikes have had way too much beaver   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby !
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People from the country of Lesbia may be offended by this headline, but I think it is funny.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: People from the country of Lesbia may be offended by this headline, but I think it is funny.


Thanks to my Humanities 101 class, I knew what someone on Fark meant when they used the term "sister of Sappho".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ren makes the beavers do their business
Youtube yNRga3X4rkY
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kdawg7736: People from the country of Lesbia may be offended by this headline, but I think it is funny.

Thanks to my Humanities 101 class, I knew what someone on Fark meant when they used the term "sister of Sappho".


Nah, man. That's incest.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I enjoy a Fark headline that gets right to the punchline instead of beating around the bush. Good jorb subs
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: People from the country of Lesbia may be offended by this headline, but I think it is funny.


The Lebanese can be a bit touchy about these things.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Artist's depiction:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can there really be a thing as "too much beaver"?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gnawing the sticks, eh?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Can there really be a thing as "too much beaver"?


That's thesis material for a student at Ball State
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought beavers were a strictly North American animal. Nope. Eurasian Beaver. They've gone wild!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're relearning how to live with wild animals.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: For some reason I thought beavers were a strictly North American animal. Nope. Eurasian Beaver. They've gone wild!


It's because nobody wears hats anymore.  And according to bigwigs in the hat industry, it's all because of JFK.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read it as Dutch bikes. So I thought bike cyclist with too short shorts. I have to say I am disappointed.
 
