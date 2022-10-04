 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   If you're helping clean up after Hurricane Ian, it's best not to hit someone in the face with a rake and threaten to 'kick their ass' or you might get arrested. Isn't that right, mayor?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Indialantic

Wait.  There's another new ocean?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's Florida. Only shocking thing is the lack of alligators involved.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're supposed to rake before the natural disaster.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, mister big shot, look at you cleaning up there like a regular guy.

Okay, you want to put down the phone and lend a hand?

Nah, I'm good.   I'll just stand here recording you and give you a hard time.  Hey everyone, look at mister regular 'I'm one of you' guy here with the rake.


Something like that maybe?
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Florida is beginning to heal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know who else got hit in the face with a rake?
Sideshow bob stepping on rakes
Youtube 2WZLJpMOxS4
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

houstondragon: It's Florida. Only shocking thing is the lack of alligators involved.


Got ya covered. Snakes too.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Hey, mister big shot, look at you cleaning up there like a regular guy.

Okay, you want to put down the phone and lend a hand?

Nah, I'm good.   I'll just stand here recording you and give you a hard time.  Hey everyone, look at mister regular 'I'm one of you' guy here with the rake.


Something like that maybe?


That was exactly my take on it.  I am reserving judgment on this one.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Indialantic

Wait.  There's another new ocean?


Worst portmanteau evar.  Seriously, just call it "Indiatlantic" or "Indiantic".  Better yet, don't use any of them and come up with a sensible name.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: Indialantic

Wait.  There's another new ocean?

Worst portmanteau evar.  Seriously, just call it "Indiatlantic" or "Indiantic".  Better yet, don't use any of them and come up with a sensible name.


"Where will that town be after the next hurricane?" "Indiatlantic."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
scarina.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: Indialantic

Wait.  There's another new ocean?

Worst portmanteau evar.  Seriously, just call it "Indiatlantic" or "Indiantic".  Better yet, don't use any of them and come up with a sensible name.

"Where will that town be after the next hurricane?" "Indiatlantic."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jeopardy -Whats a Hoe
Youtube AvQVk8tqVms
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The beach is nice.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turns out the correct phrase all along was supposed to be 
"You can't fight, City Hall"
 
