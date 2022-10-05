 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded rooms. In other news: Schools lock kids in padded rooms
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kookie's Mad Pad
They started notifying parents, but they're still being a little bit cryptic about it.

I got this song/message on my answering machine. Guess they tossed brap jr. into the school's lunatic asylum. After some interrogation, I have determined that junior did NOT dig this crazy pad.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: 

Uhh

Uhh


Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools have changed so much since I went to school.
No padded rooms.
No "School Resource Officers" aka cops in schools.
No school shootings.
And you could smoke in school. (high school only)
Also kids wore t-shirts advertising beer and tobacco and some even had nudity.
No one batted an eye.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: 

Uhh

Uhh


bah, spare the solitary confinement and waterboarding, spoil the child.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had to put my head on the desk. That's how I learned to take naps at work!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: 

Uhh

Uhh


What. What's the problem? You seem like those jerks at CPS that keep showing up. There is nothing wrong with a little time out in the Shame Closet. I don't even put dead animals in there any more.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem: Kid is being disruptive.
Solution: Create a HUGE spectacle out of punishing them, having one of your aides literally shoulder the door closed while a distressed 8 year old cries, pounds on the door and wets themselves.

Anyone taking part in that behavior should be referred to CPS.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup question:
Who is manufacturing these things?  Who is marketing them for this purpose?  And who is approving the line item?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the kid's going to tell you him/herself?!  When I was sent to the cloakroom (we didn't have any of that fancy, padded stuff) I never mentioned it to my folks, and I doubt any of the other kids did when it happened to them!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they wanted was a Pepsi.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to close:
And to close:
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isolation rooms are banned in several others states, but they are legal in New Jersey in extreme cases when students may hurt themselves or others.

Well maybe they could be useful in those extreme situa

However, the NJ Advance Media report found many of the students, including disabled students with limited ability to communicate, were regularly locked inside the padded "quiet rooms" for relatively minor offenses by teachers without their parents' knowledge. Some were left screaming inside the closet-sized spaces for hours without access to a bathroom or even a chair to sit in.

Never mind.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as there's a litterbox in the room, what's the problem?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, time out would be better than the "paddle with holes cut out to swing faster" the principal had when I was a kid. The rumor mill eventually added nails to that paddle. But I'd rather a time out than a beating. And I've definitely seen situations where that was a better solution, but that's because my childhood sucked and I got placed in hospitals till someone wised up and realized that I wasn't the demon they'd been told I was.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the proposed law:

All public schools and private schools that serve students with disabilities would be required to notify parents or guardians immediately by phone, text or other electronic communication if a child is placed in a seclusion room.

Schools would be required to give families a full written report of the incident within 48 hours.

The state Department of Education would be required for the first time to collect annual data on the number of times "quiet rooms" or any type of physical restraints are used on a student with disabilities - including how long the child was put in a seclusion room or physically restrained using a hold or other technique to keep them immobile.

The state would be required to publish data about how many students are placed in seclusion rooms or restrained.
The numbers would be broken down by county and track the race, gender and age of students. The state would also be required to collect data on how often schools require students to get a psychiatric evaluation in order to return to class.

JFC, these requirements should have been there from the start.
Thanks, Christie.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a hard one.

As a heavily bullied person I think I agree with the concept if not the thrust.

But then as a heavily bullied person I wish those people had ben killed.

Yes, killed.

Yes.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes it easier for the mass shooters to locate them.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brag Tags on the outside are for how many times you went in the hole.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Problem: Kid is being disruptive.
Solution: Create a HUGE spectacle out of punishing them, having one of your aides literally shoulder the door closed while a distressed 8 year old cries, pounds on the door and wets themselves.

Anyone taking part in that behavior should be referred to CPS.


Better than some alternatives.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: This is a hard one.

As a heavily bullied person I think I agree with the concept if not the thrust.

But then as a heavily bullied person I wish those people had ben killed.

Yes, killed.

Yes.


Honestly... it sounds like you might not have an accurate read of your own childhood.  Did they steal and murder your dog or something?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Problem: Kid is being disruptive.
Solution: Create a HUGE spectacle out of punishing them, having one of your aides literally shoulder the door closed while a distressed 8 year old cries, pounds on the door and wets themselves.

Anyone taking part in that behavior should be referred to CPS.


Did you read it's for disabled kids?  While I don't disagree with you what are the schools to do?  There are kids in the schools that are non verbal and worse.  They are not there to be taught they are there because it's free.  The higher functioning kids get pushed into regular classes but many are practically catatonic or really deeply disabled.  They should not be in a public school, maybe a special school where the entire staff is made of care workers, behavior specialists and social workers.  It's WAY beyond what a special needs teacher is trained for.
Any yes I know this first hand, my elementary school hosts the special needs kids for the entire district and I have a friend who's child has fragile x.  He stayed in school until 21 then was moved into an adult home.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE WHO BREAKS THE LAW, MUST GO BACK TO THE HOUSE OF PAIN
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: 

Uhh

Uhh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: BeesNuts: Problem: Kid is being disruptive.
Solution: Create a HUGE spectacle out of punishing them, having one of your aides literally shoulder the door closed while a distressed 8 year old cries, pounds on the door and wets themselves.

Anyone taking part in that behavior should be referred to CPS.

Did you read it's for disabled kids?  While I don't disagree with you what are the schools to do?  There are kids in the schools that are non verbal and worse.  They are not there to be taught they are there because it's free.  The higher functioning kids get pushed into regular classes but many are practically catatonic or really deeply disabled.  They should not be in a public school, maybe a special school where the entire staff is made of care workers, behavior specialists and social workers.  It's WAY beyond what a special needs teacher is trained for.
Any yes I know this first hand, my elementary school hosts the special needs kids for the entire district and I have a friend who's child has fragile x.  He stayed in school until 21 then was moved into an adult home.


You might want to read this article again and give another go at justifying child abuse as a method of control.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State law here requires parental notification if there is any restraining activity at all, including "isolating in place," which for autistic kids is sometimes easier than trying to get the kid somewhere he can isolate himself.

I get one on occasion, but I know what happened because I talk to his teachers every time I pick him up.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: The Brag Tags on the outside are for how many times you went in the hole.

[media-amazon.com image 333x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to my world
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: 

Uhh

Uhh


Is it bad if I want to hotbox that?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mrs.4335 is a special ed teacher working with emotional/behavioral disorders.

'why are you coming home later?'
'Had an isolation.  My room is trashed again. Have to file a report.'
 
darkmythology
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, time out would be better than the "paddle with holes cut out to swing faster" the principal had when I was a kid. The rumor mill eventually added nails to that paddle. But I'd rather a time out than a beating. And I've definitely seen situations where that was a better solution, but that's because my childhood sucked and I got placed in hospitals till someone wised up and realized that I wasn't the demon they'd been told I was.


Oddly enough, "it's better than physically assaulting children with bludgeons" is actually a ridiculously low bar to clear. It's right up there with "Hey, those kids should have been flattered their teachers thought they were so attractive in the first place. I've never seen an uglier crop of children in my life. That's the most action they're gonna get I on their life." to excuse molestation.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Go sit in the corner. Don't forget the pointy hat. Have everyone point and laugh. Nobody will want to wear the hat of shame. Those that do like the attention and become repeat offenders can be treated for that disorder.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have a kid at my school who is only about 12, but he has been violent and attacking teachers since kindergarten.  A padded room would have been perfect for him.  Funny, I can't remember any stories of him attacking students.  Just the people he knows can't hit back.
 
drtgb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My son was considered gifted. The kindergarten teacher decided to 'reward' him by setting up a big cardboard box with a chair inside that he could go to while she led the other kids. He was suppose to read inside while they learned to write letters or something.

Something like this happened almost every year he was in school until he got to high school and could take college level classes.

When we had parent conferences, my response was to say, "Challenge him, don't isolate him." It seemed like the desire of the teachers was to drag him down rather than encourage him to excel.
 
