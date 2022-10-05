 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag. Wait, a what?   (wreg.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Memphis Police, Tennessee, Criminal law, expensive items, Kia Motors, Kia Sportage, Southeast Memphis car break-in, Theft  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a shiatload of money
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those darn self driving cars.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You should use that money to go that child's college education.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's what I told the insurance people, at least.
 
sxacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$1.4K?

That's harder to type than $1400
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The price is a feature. Gotta show everyone at the play date that you can spend $1400 on a bag.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sxacho: $1.4K?

That's harder to type than $1400


If 1.4k is harder for you to interpret than 1400 then that's on you.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's no better than other diaper bags but it does say Gucci Gucci Goo when you open it. You can choose from a list of voice over actors from the app on your phone when connected via Bluetooth to the diaper bag.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why people keep so much valuable stuff in their vehicles. This sounds seriously scammy though.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$1400 for a canvas bag. Sounds like this person got robbed twice
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 

kdawg7736: You should use that money to go that child's college education.


You can build a decent gaming rig for $1400 bucks. Just sayin'
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know you've arrived when junior stops dropping Grumpy off at the pool and starts dropping Grumpy off at the spa.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, your $1400 diaper bag got stolen? So sorry to hear that...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sxacho: $1.4K?

That's harder to type than $1400

If 1.4k is harder for you to interpret than 1400 then that's on you.


It's almost like you didn't interpret what I wrote.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This would be Good!  For me to POOP IN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: $1400 for a canvas bag. Sounds like this person got robbed twice


And deserved it each time.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christ, for $1400 you could buy the Chinese kid who made the damn diaper bag...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
never forget, reality is relativity.
anyone claiming to know an objective value of anything, rather than a relative value, has to be lying.

the value of one dollar IS RELATIVE, to how many of them you already have.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought that said "Cat Burgler"


:/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2014afo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Their saddle bags aren't cheap either!
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any bag can be a diaper bag, if you don't care enough.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Any bag can be a diaper bag, if you don't care enough.


So paying $1.4K for a diaper bag is a demonstration of a parent's dedication and love for their child and not an attention whore's cry out for love from their friends and acquaintances

Got it.

//You may have paid a lot of money for something, but that doesn't mean it's worth that amount.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PvtStash: never forget, reality is relativity.
anyone claiming to know an objective value of anything, rather than a relative value, has to be lying.

the value of one dollar IS RELATIVE, to how many of them you already have.


Yeah, I was gonna make a comment about money losing its meaning once you have enough of if, but then I checked Street View. This person is just "frontin", it would seem.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Christ, for $1400 you could buy the Chinese kid who made the damn diaper bag...


Nooo...:  $1.4K.
 
