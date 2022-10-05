 Skip to content
(CNBC) Day 224 of WW3: Rapid, important gains in Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, with advances in Kherson region. Dozens of settlements liberated this week across four regions Russia "annexed" last week. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Belarus, Ukraine's counteroffensive, Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian forces, President Vladimir Putin  
Harlee
2 hours ago  
"Dozens of settlements..." Anyone know why these are called "settlements" rather than "towns" or "villages"? "Settlements" is off-putting, somehow, with a connotation (to me) of "temporary" or "recent." Subtle pro-Orc propaganda at CNBC? But I've seen this elsewhere, as well. Anyone? Bueller? Sergei?

Anyway, to the killing stats:

As regards my "settlements" beef, for comparison, imagine the villages, towns, and cities of California's central valley, or the mid-US great plains, referred to by news media as "settlements." Sounds... weird, right? Then why for Ukraine?
 
The troop number stats seems to be declining over the past few days.

I'm going to assume that's because the russians are running like hell instead of staying and fighting.
 
Or the prior day numbers were inflated for whatever reason and this is a correction. Somewhere in the bowels of the UKR military bureaucracy, some OCD nerd with glasses, or a team of OCD nerds with glasses, is/are poring over daily damage reports from hundreds of field units. These are often reporting the same damage, partial, hugely inflated or deflated, etc. The nerds are trying to balance Accuracy with the daily shifting needs of military security for ongoing operations, propaganda needs, and so forth.

All of these numbers have to be taken with a huge grain of salt. At best they are shaky estimations drawn from a whirlpool of chaos. (Likely.) At worst they are total fabrications. (Unlikely.) I try to look at the general trends and relations between the various damage stats. Anything beyond that is wishful thinking.
 
or because theyre not including prisoners in the kill count.
 
Good morning everyone!

Guess who (provided everything looks good then) gets to go home tomorrow, hug his kids, pet his cats, drink some beers and screw his wife? go on, guess!

But seriously for a moment, everyone needs to kick off their day reading the following threads about Kherson.

Basically, everything we predicted, right here on this website months ago when the bridges started feeling HIMARS oclock, is happening.

Hot damn, ladies and gents, we freaki CALLED THIS.

"How dumb can Putin be to reinforce the west bank at Kherson with even more men when their logistics are so borked?" Well looky here y'all, that's what's unfolding.

Regarde! Et regarde encore! <waves hands all hitlery>

(both pop like i did with your collective moms last night)

The second link i think is very very good. its not clear if thats really whats going on but it seems very likely and definitely something to watch out for over the course of the next day or so.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina
 
Your second link is age-restricted, and Twitter is insisting that I log in. Since I refuse to have a twitter account, that's right out.
 
In the url, where it says "twitter.com" - change that part to "nitter.net" - unblocked.
 
And I heard that the orcs are gassing people and collecting gold teeth? JFC
 
because "populated areas" is too long?
 
Thanks
 
i resisted twitter until this war, now i have it ONLY to read analyst stuff and booms. its 100% war related.
 
Foreign terms and translations, how do they work? I'd better ask at my California oblast.
 
At night, the enemy hit Bila Tserkva twice with kamikaze drones

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv OVA, announced this. The mayor of Bila Tserkva also confirmed the information.

"We have information about several explosions in Bila Tserkva. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked by kamikaze drones. Because of this, there are fires at infrastructure facilities. There is one victim."

Within an hour, he announced repeated strikes on the city's infrastructure facilities and called on the city's residents not to leave the shelter.

All emergency services are working on the spot, information about victims and destruction is being clarified.
 
Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrads" and heavy artillery

Three communities of the Nikopol district were affected. Previously, without human casualties and injuries.

In the Chervonogrihorivska community, two houses were destroyed, up to 20 were mutilated, two lyceums, a church, a shop, a gas pipeline and power lines were destroyed.

Recreation centers were shelled in Nikopol.

Source: head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
 
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down six kamikaze drones in the south

On the night of October 5, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.

Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units in the south of the country, the Air Force Command reports.
 
So... it's like another unsettling term, "liquidation"?
 
The Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

The diplomatic mission will open on Wednesday, October 5, Koydo writes.

Since March, the embassy was transferred to Lviv, and later completely outside the borders of Ukraine.
 
Iran again denied the supply of drones to Russia

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, - reports Xinhua.

He emphasizes that the country firmly takes a position of neutrality and non-interference.

We will remind you that tonight the Russians bombarded the city of Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones, hitting an infrastructure object.
 
T-Bag those orcs

/hehe
//hehehe
 
-occupation of Luhansk region has begun, - Gaidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Army, Serhiy Gaidai, said in his telegram channel that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already liberated several settlements of the Luhansk region of Ukraine from the invaders and continue to de-occupy the region.

Okay, so here it is in Ukrainian. Maybe someone can explain the translation to 'settlement'. Is there a better synonym?

Розпочалася деокупація Луганщини, - Гайдай

Голова Луганської ОВА Сергій Гайдай у себе в телеграм каналі повідомив, що ЗСУ вже звільнили від загарбників кілька населених пунктів Луганської області України і продовжують деокупацію області.
 
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, an underground movement has appeared that will destroy the Russian army

" In the occupied Crimea, Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian Russians are attracted to the underground movement of Ukrainians "Atesh". They will destroy the invader's army from within , "the human rights organization KrimSOS reported. The organization noted that in this way the Russian army has its own "Trojan Horse".
 
Maybe Ukraine is kicking so much arse they've opened up a new front and started liberating the West Bank?
 
Duda said that Poland and the United States are negotiating on the joint use of nuclear weapons.

From the point of view of Poland's security, the problem is that Warsaw does not have nuclear weapons and, obviously, will not have them in the near future, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie.

" There is always a potential opportunity to take part in the Nuclear Sharing program. We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The topic is open , " he stressed.
 
Going strictly by what I've seen from official Ukrainian sources in English, like the Defense of Ukraine Twitter account, this looks like one of those situations that reminds us that translation is more of an art than a science. My impression is that they started out using "settlements" but have switched to more commonly using terms that are less of a direct translation and would more commonly be used in the West like "towns and villages." It's one of those things where whoever does the translation has to decide where on the spectrum of "these are the exact words the speaker said" to "conveying the spirit/these are the words the speaker probably would have used in the country the statement is being translated for" they should land.
 
Official: EU approves eighth sanctions package against Russia

" I welcome today's agreement of the Member States on the eighth package of sanctions. We moved quickly and decisively. We will never accept Putin's fictitious referendums or any annexation of Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay , " said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
 
населених пунктів  = "inhabited areas" which is being translated as settlements

населені пункти is what I get out of google translate for "populated areas"

населених пунктів is what I get translating "population centers"
 
Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down an enemy drone over the sea near Ochakov

" On October 05, at about 11: 30 o'clock, an operational-tactical level drone, probably Orlan-10, was shot down over the sea near Ochakov while attempting to conduct aerial reconnaissance by the air defense forces and means of the Yug air command, "the Yug Air Command reports.
 
The Economist's defense editor thinks that was probably just Poland asking about it rather than a true negotiation:

Some of the named locations are barely more than a handful of farmhouses surrounded by fields. It's probably a translation of the regional naming convention for the smallest distinct inhabited place, similar to how the USA calls certain locations a "census designated place" just to categorize them as separate from another city, town or village.
 
