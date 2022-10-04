 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   IHOP employee gets 3 years for defending himself outside restaurant from co-worker who shot him with his pistol modified into a machine gun with 3-D printed mechanisms. But whenever subby goes there they can't get his blueberry pancakes right   (fox19.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ouch. TFA: convicted dude had the illegal gun.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The issue isn't that he was defending himself, but that he was using a fully automatic weapon that he was nowhere near licensed for. And given that he ran, he KNEW he was in the wrong on that one.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone Waffle Housed when they meant to IHOP.  Not a common mistake.
 
