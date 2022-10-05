 Skip to content
US, South Korea prove that they, too, can attack the sea
7
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah about that.

"Separately, South Korea also launched a Hyunmoo-2 missile that malfunctioned shortly after launch and crashed, causing panic in the city of Gangneung"
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, technically, they attacked land. Poor sea lions.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poseidon: "Hey! Free missiles!"
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

olorin604: Yeah about that.

"Separately, South Korea also launched a Hyunmoo-2 missile that malfunctioned shortly after launch and crashed, causing panic in the city of Gangneung"


Good show of strength there.  But then again, our Minute Men missile engines may not do much better.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Retaliation and a stern response. OK.
Imagine two little boys playing at a creek. The first boy picks up a rock and throws it into the water. The second boy says, "how dare you do that" and then picks up a rock and throws it in the water. Then they stare at each other until nap time.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
