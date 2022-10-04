 Skip to content
(CNN)   NYU fires famous organic chemistry professor because snowflakes complained his class was too hard   (cnn.com) divider line
30
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're not wrong organic chem is freaking hard.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Difficult syllabus is no reason to fire a prof

I took a circuit design class that had a 25% pass rate. Most took the class two or three times in order to pass. It wasn't that that too much material was covered or too much expected of the students. It was that the little material presented was farking hard to grasp conceptually. If you don't get that " ah ha!" moment where everything clicks, you're not going to pass. I assume parts of organic chemistry to be like that
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you're good at a field doesn't mean you're good at teaching.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to tenure? Did he not qualify for some reason?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: They're not wrong organic chem is freaking hard.


If it's too hard for you, seek another profession. Because after graduation, you're going to find science doesn't give a crap if something is hard ir not.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What happened to tenure? Did he not qualify for some reason?


He is retired and was teaching on a yearly contract.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Organic chemistry is challenging, but I feel like it is often taught in ways that make it harder to understand instead of easier, which is a shame.

I've never understood why there is so much rote memorization involved.  The important part is understanding the mechanism, which is plenty hard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That article was all over the place.

It went from "why was he fired?, to "if he was a woman, he would have been fired a lot sooner".
 
kukukupo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What happened to tenure? Did he not qualify for some reason?


Dude was already retired from another university and he was teaching here on a yearly contract  He is in his 80's.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They're not wrong organic chem is freaking hard.


I liked it when i had it at uni, wasn't all that difficult feom what i could remember. Now the 2nd year biochem, that was a friggin nightmare. The exam was usually all multiple-choice, but still regarded throuought the entire uni as the most difficult 2nd year exam amongs everything else.
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was a Marine Sciences major until organic chemistry. Then I became a Classics major.

The pandemic screwed over students wherever they were in k-12. Less damage was done if you were lucky enough to be in Higher Education during pandemic.

The students who signed that petition did not solve the problem.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That article was all over the place.

It went from "why was he fired?, to "if he was a woman, he would have been fired a lot sooner".


Yeaaaaaaah...... there's something else going on. FTFA: "It's worth noting that according to the Times, students expressed surprise that Jones was fired, which their petition did not call for." Sounds like he stepped on some Very Important Toes somewhere somewhen somehow. Probably personal.
 
vrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of students should never go straight to a university like NYU.  They should likely work their way up to that level of rigor through local and state schools before enrolling.  But people seem to love wasting their time and lots of money when they aren't actually prepared.  I wonder how well "It's too hard!" goes over at schools like MIT and Caltech.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was a chem major, and the dorm was mostly chem undergrads. They had a big periodic table in the dorm common area, and Carbon was almost totally destroyed by people who had failed an organics exam.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That article was all over the place.

It went from "why was he fired?, to "if he was a woman, he would have been fired a lot sooner".


Stupid article, didn't tell me what to think at all
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They noted that Jones did not offer extra credit and that he did not make his lectures available via Zoom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: "dismissiveness, unresponsiveness, condescension and opacity about grading"

So I'm confused. The professor is saying the students aren't passing because they have low ability, but the students complaints don't seem to have anything to do with the difficulty of the class- they're complaining about the professor acting unprofessionally.

It seems like "I got fired because I didn't pass the snowflakes" might actually be "I got fired because I'm unprofessional and subjectively grading instead of following my own syllabus and rubrick"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jones was also, according to some students, harsh, sarcastic and dismissive;

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is important to note that some professors are just shiat at their job.

I've had more than a few, and the university always deferred to 'well, it's a tough subject'. You know what makes it tougher? A shiatty teacher. Like one who doesn't speak English at all, or who is accomplished in their field and so up their own ass that they don't so much "teach" as "belittle people for not being as smart as them".
 
blockhouse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I've never understood why there is so much rote memorization involved.  The important part is understanding the mechanism, which is plenty hard.


A lot of kids who take organic chemistry are on the pre-med track.  The purpose of organic is to weed out the kids who aren't gonna hack it in medical school.  No other reason, really; physicians don't really use organic chemistry in the clinic -- certainly much less than pharmacists do, and it's not required on the pre-pharm track anymore.
 
hestheone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squik2: Difficult syllabus is no reason to fire a prof

I took a circuit design class that had a 25% pass rate. Most took the class two or three times in order to pass. It wasn't that that too much material was covered or too much expected of the students. It was that the little material presented was farking hard to grasp conceptually. If you don't get that " ah ha!" moment where everything clicks, you're not going to pass. I assume parts of organic chemistry to be like that


That means the instructor sucks.  His job is to teach, not just present material.  Any idiot can present material.  If you are on the job and your boss sucks bad enough, no matter how good you are, you are going to fail.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Organic is traditionally has the course for weeding out of weak  students.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA

Remote learning was a spectacular failure.

I'd posit that that's less an inherent problem with remote learning, and more a problem of teachers being expected to overnight develop an entirely new skill set ('cos I'm dumb, yet with the right support-/good material- I've remotely studied six university-level modules, and achieved a mark of at least 100% in all of them)

There is also some evidence that[students] have become less resilient, more anxious and less able to cope with life setbacks

Maybe they've noticed that they're living in a country with no safety net and on a dying f#cking planet where the ownership class is more interested in yet another superyacht than in doing anything to fix - or at least delay - the problems..? * shrugs *
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not so CSB and tl;dr story:

One of the hardest and worst subjects I've ever taken. That, and biochemistry, both taught similarly, were so awful. You have to learn how to envision 2D drawings as 3D molecules. I remember sitting there in class in 1975 trying to keep up drawing these complex molecules for my notes as the prof draw them so quickly and talked as he wrote, so it was impossible being able to keep up with what he was talking about while drawing them in my notebook, because the drawing was so complicated, you'd always be behind, you couldn't draw it in time and hear and understand what he was saying at the same time. You'd miss what he was teaching. So you'd have this massive drawing at the end without knowing what the hell reaction he had just described. You'd get this super complex two dimensional drawing that you had to imagine in three dimensions, and you had to understand the reaction he described happening to it from this two dimensional rendering that you were still trying to finish drawing. Looking at the book didn't help at all. I would be in tears taking tests, not being able to make sense out of anything I was looking at.

Today, with computer technology, and also with students having cameras and recording devices, OC could be taught with the whole molecules shown already drawn and in 3 dimensions, with reactions shown through animation. So students wouldn't need to imagine in 3D from a 2D rendering, or take written notes during the lecture, because they'd have access to the drawings and animation at any time online. So given this, I'm thinking the prof was not a very good teacher. Because all the sophisticated teaching tools are right there today. If he was old enough to have written that gigantic brick of a book, maybe he was still drawing molecules in 2d on a whiteboard.

I had to take three quarters of OC, and one of biochem. I got mostly Ds, and barely passed. This, biochem, and genetics tanked my GPA, all while I aced my other science classes like microbiology, bacteriology, parasitology, mycology. It destroyed my confidence and desire for post-grad education in the scientific fields I was interested in. Plus I didn't even think I could get into grad school without an excellent GPA. I had intern jobs volunteering at the student health center running biological tests, and also in the VA hospital in the cytology lab, where I was being mentored and applying practical knowledge. I was good at this work and liked it. But it ended with graduation.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squik2: Difficult syllabus is no reason to fire a prof

I took a circuit design class that had a 25% pass rate. Most took the class two or three times in order to pass. It wasn't that that too much material was covered or too much expected of the students. It was that the little material presented was farking hard to grasp conceptually. If you don't get that " ah ha!" moment where everything clicks, you're not going to pass. I assume parts of organic chemistry to be like that


I also took multiple circuit analysis classes, and my lab partner who was an incredibly smart guy said he almost failed chemistry.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What happened to tenure? Did he not qualify for some reason?


FTA he was tenured at Princeton and was employed at NYU in retirement on a yearly basis.

So, probably not tenure track.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Organic chemistry is hard.  But you likely take it because you have to, so I think I'd side with the prof on this one.
Normally I hate the idea that a professor makes their sh*tty class more than 1/5 of your workload.  Especially if he's the instructor of course material that has nothing to do with a students major or career path, I'd hope university staff would put a leash on him.  but you should already know what you're in for when you sign up for Organic Chemistry.

/I don't think the topic of cost and waste in an undergrad degree is part of this story
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Organic is traditionally has the course for weeding out of weak  students.


My first day of class in organic at Univ.of Illinois the prof said he will flunk 25% of the the class regardless of scores because they admit too many students as chem majors. The department cannot accept that many students at the upper levels.  "You should consider dropping the course if not confident you can handle it."  I passed it and passed the even harder biochem class but eventually changed major to micro.

/40 years ago
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Organic chemistry is challenging, but I feel like it is often taught in ways that make it harder to understand instead of easier, which is a shame.

I've never understood why there is so much rote memorization involved.  The important part is understanding the mechanism, which is plenty hard.


This is exactly the problem of much of education. Hell, it's not just a problem in teaching science, it's even a problem in teaching history by making kids memorize names and places and dates instead of setting any conceptual stage about what was actually going on at the time.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: There is also some evidence that[students] have become less resilient, more anxious and less able to cope with life setbacks

Maybe they've noticed that they're living in a country with no safety net and on a dying f#cking planet where the ownership class is more interested in yet another superyacht than in doing anything to fix - or at least delay - the problems..? * shrugs *


Clearly they have no chance of achieving a comfortable and fulfilling life and should just give up already.
 
