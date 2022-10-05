 Skip to content
(Clark Howard)   16 things that are a total waste of money or I'm 75 years old and never did anything fun in my life   (clark.com) divider line
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I just sit in a room with my hands folded in my free time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you say to the man with the JC Penny suit and $20 haircut?

"The defendant may rise"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Clark is adamant that we will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. To support our work, we do make money from some links to companies and deals on our site. Learn more about our guarantee here.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Team Clark is adamant that we will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. To support our work, we do make money from some links to companies and deals on our site. Learn more about our guarantee here.


Stopped reading there..
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and withholding too much from our paycheck so we're essentially making an interest-free loan to the IRS.

I always thought this was a stupid reason not to withhold a bit more than necessary. I love getting a refund come tax time. It's a form of saving. I couldn't care less what the IRS would do with that money, nor am I losing any sleep over it. I'm sure there are some Ayn Rand/Rand Paul masturbators who mistakenly think they are sticking it to the man by withholding the exact amount needed to cover their tax obligation. I'm also sure most of them invest that would-be refund in crypto and then dick around all day on Wallstreetbets while watching that stigginit evaporate
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your kids will survive if they never visit the Magic Kingdom.

To be honest, I'm sure me and my cousins would have had just as much fun together if we had gone to Busch Gardens instead of Disney World.

Current prices:

Busch Gardens: $89.99 ("Hurry, Before Prices Go Up October 10")
Disney World: $109.00

It may not seem like much, but we made sort of a family reunion out of it so there were a lot of tickets to buy.  We probably would have had just as much fun at the zoo too.  We might have even seen a real mouse, but I guess we would have missed the fireworks.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a boring old withered chunk of foreskin for a writer.

I close my eyes and imagine all the times they raged at their children for daring to put black socks into the white socks drawer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, he finds all of that fun. His kids don't, but he does.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writer sounds like the kind of person who never retires, because if they did their life would be so empty they'd end up committing suicide.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So life is pointless. Got it.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Writer sounds like the kind of person who never retires, because if they did their life would be so empty they'd end up committing suicide.


But just think of all the money his kids save by never visiting!
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I read as blah blah blah blah be boring as me BLAH.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck that shiat, I work so I can have nice things. If I wanted to wear rags and eat ramen so I could retire "someday" with lots of money I'd have to spend on staying alive, I'd hate myself every second.

I'm going to buy shoes, eat out, and when the time comes, well, I've got a plan for that too.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of this is just common sense. Don't waste money on lottery tickets, don't get into credit card debt, save for retirement. Spend wisely. Have a financial cussion in case of emergencies

He's wrong on a couple of things. You need an education, whether it's college or plumbing school. Education is investing in yourself.

I agree that your kids don't need Disney, f*ck the Mouse, Disney properties are obscenely overpriced for what you get. Travel is still important. You can watch videos of the Sistine Chapel or the Great Wall of China online, but nothing beats seeing them with your own eyes. To quote Mark Twain, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts."

He omitted another way to invest in yourself: exercise. Too many people don't move enough, and they pay for it with diabetes and heart problems later in life.  You don't need to join a gym; buy a bench and some weights or just do bodyweight workouts.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"after 30 years you'll have more than $121,000, assuming a 0.5% monthly return."

A more useful tip might've been where the hell he's getting a better than 6% annual yield from

Or is this just another sign that he's living in the past or this article was written in 2007?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If something as pedestrian as getting a few coffees at Starbucks is a "luxury" that makes a material difference in middle class incomes, maybe there is something wrong. This person sounds not only terminally boring, but also too dense to see the big picture.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He has it completely backwards.

You want to SPEND all the money you make in your lifetime.   Anything beats taking a savings account to the grave.

In the ideal financial plan the check to the undertaker bounces.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are megayachts on the list?
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#5 Opportunities lost.

Done. I just saved you money you could have been making instead of reading that.

/Also, Vacations(2)/College(3)/Restaurants(4)/Holidays(14)/Toys(15)...so, fark your kids.  Guessing this guy won't be giving his grandkids anything so they can "build character".
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow conspicuously missing from list. Must be legit.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is his name Solomon?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is slave propaganda.  jfc
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a stupid list. It doesn't include vehicles (If you live somewhere with decent public transportation) and cell phones. Two things that I've never had nor needed in my 50 years alive so far.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2) Vacations

Stopped reading there. What a stupid farking thing to say.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Burn_The_Plows:

A lot of jobs specifically require you to own a smartphone these days.
 
eckspat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After counting the number of points I agree with this guy on, I guess I'm most of the way to 75.

Come to think of it, I'm most of the way to 75.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's probably a smoker or chew's tobacco since those aren't listed.

I also think they should rename some of those , I'm on vacation RFN and I'm not going anywhere so I'm not "wasting" any money.
I do need transportation but can't/won't spend $40k or however much on a new vehicle.

/RFN = right farkin' now
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: What a stupid list. It doesn't include vehicles (If you live somewhere with decent public transportation) and cell phones. Two things that I've never had nor needed in my 50 years alive so far.


"Transportation" was number 6. And if you've never found a use for a smartphone then I assume you also use an abacus and a slide rule, and so probably shouldn't be offering advice on technology.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Burn_The_Plows:

A lot of jobs specifically require you to own a smartphone these days.


Then the employer can shell out for the $500 phone and $15 / month.

As someone who works for one of the largest tech companies in the world, and is currently contracted to a company that almost everyone on Fark interacts with daily, I've never needed one. I get my MFA call through my $30/year VoIP and just need to enter my PIN and I'm connected to the VPN.
 
deffuse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
9. Clothing.My new condo has two bedrooms and three walk-in closets, two of them larger than the bathroom in my old 1929 house. The average adult spends $161 a month on clothing. We are obsessed with keeping up with the latest fashions and ensuring nobody sees us in the same clothes twice.

The 100% absolute fark I don't.
 
