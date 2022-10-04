 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sure, you've seen pictures of wild animals feeding on carcasses, but have you seen pictures of polar bears feeding inside a whale carcass? Well here's your chance   (twitter.com) divider line
This is the polar bear version of the gingerbread house from Hansel and Gretel.
 
Mom, I want seal for dinner!

You'll eat whale and you'll like it!

Oh, mom!

Ooh, photographer...crunchy!
 
And I thought they smelled bad on the outside.
 
See, I told you to ask for directions!
 
falkone32: And I thought they smelled bad on the outside.


Inside, they're Luke warm.
 
hey boo-boo, pass the liver!
 
Good thing polar bears don't have access to explosives.
 
First of all, the whales are happy to see that the polar bears have found a meal

Second of all, we invite them to try us

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dogs in Elk. Look it up.
 
Porous Horace: Dogs in Elk. Look it up.


Thank you.    It's beautiful.
 
Porous Horace: Dogs in Elk. Look it up.


I have dog in lap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The most amazing thing about polar bears has got to be the way they just roll over and show their bellies whenever a human approaches.  They look so fierce, but they're really oversized labradors, just all pets and hugs and cuddles.
 
