(MLive.com)   Felony charges dismissed against seven officials in Flint water crisis. Must be something in the water for this decision by the judge   (mlive.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Jury, Criminal law, criminal charges, former government officials, Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly, Flint water crisis, Judge, Crime  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America, land where Justice does not exist.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitewater
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how you pretend to be pursuing justice whilst intentionally sabotaging the investigation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be staring at bars. They did untold damage to the citizens.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a travesty that these people are getting off scot-free, but I didn't know that a one-man grand jury was even a thing.  That just seems....problematic.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some people think Trump is going to jail. Lol
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laws exist to protect the property of the wealthy, not the lives of the poor.

Drink lead and die, poors.
- The American Justice System
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no justice in America
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your honor, my clients are privileged politicians with money."

"Oh, my bad. You can all go."
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (2019 Remaster)
Youtube kslO4XQ-6ks
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You eeyores don't get it. Just because they dismissed the charges doesn't mean they dismissed the charges.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's a travesty that these people are getting off scot-free, but I didn't know that a one-man grand jury was even a thing.  That just seems....problematic.


Bench grand jury?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anticontent: And some people think Trump is going to jail. Lol


ANY. DAY. NOW!
 
tekmo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
did anyone even rtfa?   anyone?   fark, I am disappoint.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."

Francis Marion Wilhoit
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's a travesty that these people are getting off scot-free, but I didn't know that a one-man grand jury was even a thing.  That just seems....problematic.

Bench grand jury?


Yeah, reading the linked article, it seems Michigan law allows a judge to serve as a grand jury. That seems even more problematic as it blurs the already thin line between prosecutors and the judiciary.

Shame, I was hoping to land one of those swee, one-man grand jury gigs myself.  More people need to rueing the day lately.
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: They should be staring at bars. They did untold damage to the citizens.


This is America we are talking about, are poor people really citizens here?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: did anyone even rtfa?   anyone?   fark, I am disappoint.


I did. At least one other did too.

I think the Judge made the right call here. Due process appears to not have been followed, and any verdict would have been rendered useless, nuking all evidence associated with that case. This is actually better, since the evidence against them isn't tainted and Double Jeopardy doesn't look like it will apply.

/IANAL
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Stud Gerbil: did anyone even rtfa?   anyone?   fark, I am disappoint.

I did. At least one other did too.

I think the Judge made the right call here. Due process appears to not have been followed, and any verdict would have been rendered useless, nuking all evidence associated with that case. This is actually better, since the evidence against them isn't tainted and Double Jeopardy doesn't look like it will apply.

/IANAL


kind of the "justice" system to intentionally fumble here in order to give the vermin more time to mount their defenses
 
Loren
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You eeyores don't get it. Just because they dismissed the charges doesn't mean they dismissed the charges.


Yeah--dismissed **without** prejudice.  That means new charges could be filed in the future.  The judge simply said you didn't follow the procedures, start over.

(And how much of this is actual malfeasance vs being starved of the funds to do it right?)
 
tekmo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

olorin604: This is America we are talking about, are poor people really citizens here?


LOL.

At best, Americans are now "taxpayers" or "consumers."

There have always been waaaay too many Americans who'd rather lose everything than share anything.

Once black and female people started making real strides toward full citizenship, women-hating white racists decided it was better to destroy the meaning of citizenship than to share it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Loren: Karma Chameleon: You eeyores don't get it. Just because they dismissed the charges doesn't mean they dismissed the charges.

Yeah--dismissed **without** prejudice.  That means new charges could be filed in the future.  The judge simply said you didn't follow the procedures, start over.

(And how much of this is actual malfeasance vs being starved of the funds to do it right?)


Yup. I'm sure the prosecutor will get right on filing those charges again. Any day now, any day...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

