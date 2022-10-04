 Skip to content
Chess.com releases findings on Nieman's smoking buttplug
25
    Hans Niemann  
•       •       •

alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hopefully they got to the bottom of this
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh ffs
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TBF, they seem to be suggesting a "we can't prove it, yet" kinda thing...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: TBF, they seem to be suggesting a "we can't prove it, yet" kinda thing...


They proved he cheated in over a hundred online games.
Including several money tournaments.
That's enough evidence for me.
As the old adage goes: 'Once a thief, always a thief.'
It's an apt assessment of this situation.
He's a cheater, pure and simple.
...
Doesn't matter if he plays clean in future events. He has now been marked for life.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: puffy999: TBF, they seem to be suggesting a "we can't prove it, yet" kinda thing...

They proved he cheated in over a hundred online games.
Including several money tournaments.
That's enough evidence for me.
As the old adage goes: 'Once a thief, always a thief.'
It's an apt assessment of this situation.
He's a cheater, pure and simple.
...
Doesn't matter if he plays clean in future events. He has now been marked for life.


I should have qualified that specific event. Seems like they've got the dude by the balls elsewhere.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: Redh8t: puffy999: TBF, they seem to be suggesting a "we can't prove it, yet" kinda thing...

They proved he cheated in over a hundred online games.
Including several money tournaments.
That's enough evidence for me.
As the old adage goes: 'Once a thief, always a thief.'
It's an apt assessment of this situation.
He's a cheater, pure and simple.
...
Doesn't matter if he plays clean in future events. He has now been marked for life.

I should have qualified that specific event. Seems like they've got the dude by the balls elsewhere.


Ahhh, nope, my fault for misreading your comment. Apologies.
You're right. They don't know yet.

Magnus has never been a sore loser. He's proper pissy now
We don't know how Hans did it, but it certainly smells fishy.
...
As an aside, and as a 'chess dot com' patron, I enjoyed learning about their cheat detection efforts. They don't f*ck around! :)
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alechemist: Hopefully they got to the bottom of this


I think they're just going to find he pulled it out of his ass.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: They proved he cheated in over a hundred online games.
Including several money tournaments.
That's enough evidence for me.
As the old adage goes: 'Once a thief, always a thief.'
It's an apt assessment of this situation.
He's a cheater, pure and simple.
...
Doesn't matter if he plays clean in future events. He has now been marked for life.


This. When somebody gets caught cheating whether it's a game, plagiarizing work, paying somebody to write papers for them, faking lab results, or whatever, you can guarantee that it wasn't the first time, and that as soon as somebody starts to investigate, a cascade of other examples will be found.

What's more, it's very rare that somebody goes straight after being caught. As soon as they think nobody is looking, they do it again. These people are just wired wrong.

The other question mark about Nieman is this: if he isn't cheating in over-the-board games, how is it that he routinely needs to cheat to win in online games, but is a prodigy and a genius in person? It's not been determined yet howhe is cheating, but I have little doubt that he is.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Demetrius: alechemist: Hopefully they got to the bottom of this

I think they're just going to find he pulled it out of his ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Demetrius: alechemist: Hopefully they got to the bottom of this

I think they're just going to find he pulled it out of his ass.

[Fark user image 422x750]


Pop-o-matic bubble
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Demetrius: alechemist: Hopefully they got to the bottom of this

I think they're just going to find he pulled it out of his ass.

[Fark user image 422x750]


adhd fidget?
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't the guy admit to cheating but just kind of "casually" in online events? Yeah, fark him.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It wasn't my intention, but Niemann's Smoking Buttplug sounds like a custom D&D spell.

/subby
//slightly annoyed I misspelled his name
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x546]


It's the new Russian version of chess. Which is surprising as that's one area Russia typically excels at.
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In totally unrelated news, Red Bull is now selling adult novelties such as anal beads and prostate massagers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's forked.
 
melfunction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No body will speculate on how he had access to a computer with chess engine during the game.  What devices or technology he used. I guess you will get sued.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, chess? I thought it was poker....
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Wait, chess? I thought it was poker....


Oh, there's also one in fishing, too.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chess.com, which is in the process of buying Carlsen's Play Magnus app...

Stopped reading right there.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The more realistic initial theory is that he had the vibrating device in his shoe. But that's not sensational enough so Elon musk makes everything worse as always with a tweet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x546]


That's so cool!  Terrain chess!  You could have historically accurate chess boards to play chess on famous battlefields.

Where's that patent app?...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x546]

That's so cool!  Terrain chess!  You could have historically accurate chess boards to play chess on famous battlefields.

Where's that patent app?...


Dude... you could even play it on a HEXAGONAL grid, for more realism!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/I would not look out of place in this photograph
//miniature wargaming and RPG grognard
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He could have swallowed something or had an surgery. Vibrations can be felt from everywhere.
 
