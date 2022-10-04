 Skip to content
(The Ledger)   Even the cops aren't safe from the other police shooting them to death   (theledger.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Williams was wanted for failure to appear on a felony methamphetamine charge, and Judd said the Sheriff's Office received a Crimestoppers tip at 2 a.m. that she was at the residence.

Well, if they could stop one meth head from smoking meth for one night, it was worth that guy's life and I'm sure he'd agree if he wasn't dead.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Williams was wanted for failure to appear on a felony methamphetamine charge, and Judd said the Sheriff's Office received a Crimestoppers tip at 2 a.m. that she was at the residence.

Well, if they could stop one meth head from smoking meth for one night, it was worth that guy's life and I'm sure he'd agree if he wasn't dead.


Lines of farking fire people!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought it was her dog, boss!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We'll just say the meth head shot him."


'Williams' weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, Judd said, and it was a bullet from one of the deputies that struck Lane.'


"Well shiat."
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was one of four deputies sent to 4345 Foxtown South in Polk City about 3 a.m. Tuesday to serve a warrant for Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46.

Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot (Official Music Video)
Youtube o9mJ82x_l-E
 
olorin604
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
6 shots 2 non-lethal hits on the target. Who in an act of absolution for the officers involved will be charged with the murder.
 
akallen404
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cops accidentally shoot each other while firing at a suspect; cop dies, so they charge the SUSPECT with 2nd degree murder.

ACAB on parade.
The only tragedy here is that only one of them died.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
lol
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Judd said Williams will be charged with felony second-degree murder when she's released from the hospital."

Hey, you guys remember two days ago when a warden and his twin took immigrants into the desert and shot them, murdering one?
Remember how they were charged with manslaughter? Good times right?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: "Williams' weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, Judd said, and it was a bullet from one of the deputies that struck Lane."

Not that I'd expect meth heads to be good at the whole "logical reasoning" thing, but you gotta wonder just how she thought that might play out in her favor, considering how cops have historically reacted when faced with realistic-looking BB guns.

/"Oh, I'll just point this at them, and then they'll forget all about the very real Glocks they're carrying and just let me go."
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How long until we find out the dead deputy had reported one of his fellow officers for wrongdoing?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Williams' weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, Judd said, and it was a bullet from one of the deputies that struck Lane."

Not that I'd expect meth heads to be good at the whole "logical reasoning" thing, but you gotta wonder just how she thought that might play out in her favor, considering how cops have historically reacted when faced with realistic-looking BB guns.

/"Oh, I'll just point this at them, and then they'll forget all about the very real Glocks they're carrying and just let me go."


' "It is my belief at this early stage of the investigation that she clearly and unequivocally wanted to put us into a gun fight with her and/or a suicide by cop," he said. '

When you are a named suicide tactic, maybe you need to calm the fark down.
 
Floki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The police shot and killed one of their own but they will charge Williams with felony second-degree murder. In another linked article from the same publication, they report it was a "shoot-out" and yet the cops were the only side that fired a weapon.

What kind of idiotic police force executes a warrant at 3 a.m. for a meth head that missed a court appearance?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trocadero: LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Williams' weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, Judd said, and it was a bullet from one of the deputies that struck Lane."

Not that I'd expect meth heads to be good at the whole "logical reasoning" thing, but you gotta wonder just how she thought that might play out in her favor, considering how cops have historically reacted when faced with realistic-looking BB guns.

/"Oh, I'll just point this at them, and then they'll forget all about the very real Glocks they're carrying and just let me go."

' "It is my belief at this early stage of the investigation that she clearly and unequivocally wanted to put us into a gun fight with her and/or a suicide by cop," he said. '

When you are a named suicide tactic, maybe you need to calm the fark down.


Besides your good point i must add


, the absolute idiocy of a statement such as "it is my belief... at this early stage of investigation,,, she clearly and unequivocally"...

I want to say to him... "Dude, do you even know what unequivocal means? You are saying, early in an investigation, there is NO DOUBT about the facts of the case, WTF."

You are not an investigator, you are a propagandist.

In 30 plus years of government service, including investigations, I have never used the word unequivocal AFTER an investigation, let alone before one.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: How long until we find out the dead deputy had reported one of his fellow officers for wrongdoing?


I was wondering something similar.
 
Floki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The important takeaway from this tragedy is that at least Deputy Lane died doing what he loved: getting killed by his own colleagues, the sheriff's department of Grady Judd.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Floki: The police shot and killed one of their own but they will charge Williams with felony second-degree murder. In another linked article from the same publication, they report it was a "shoot-out" and yet the cops were the only side that fired a weapon.

What kind of idiotic police force executes a warrant at 3 a.m. for a meth head that missed a court appearance?


Winchells Donuts closes at 2am now.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Floki: The police shot and killed one of their own but they will charge Williams with felony second-degree murder. In another linked article from the same publication, they report it was a "shoot-out" and yet the cops were the only side that fired a weapon.

What kind of idiotic police force executes a warrant at 3 a.m. for a meth head that missed a court appearance?

Winchells Donuts closes at 2am now.


Literally nobody outside of SoCal has any clue what Winchell's Donuts is.
 
