 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Peoria Journal Star)   Great white buffalo dies unexpectedly. Ted Nugent still an asshole   (pjstar.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Peoria, Illinois, United States, Veterinary medicine, sluggish behavior, Illinois, Indigenous peoples, Cattle, white bison  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Before it dies did the vets says "Bye, son"?
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this the one that was supposed sign and was to usher in an era of peace and prosperity?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Necropsy, not autopsy. Get a dictionary.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great White Buffalo Ted Nugent 1977 Germany
Youtube 5Q3uskW7e_o
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame Avatar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Get a dictionary.


Dic a getionary.

/I don't know, I just felt the need to post that
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Necropsy, not autopsy. Get a dictionary.


what if it does it itself?
 
jmr61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Impressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ybishop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.