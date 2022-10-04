 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Trial of man who drove through parade last Christmas going about as well as expected   (usatoday.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"What am I? What am I? I'm a turtle"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lsherm: Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?


NAL, but the article says the judge is threatening to appoint a lawyer so I guess yes?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Approves!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The judge later denied Brooks' motion to call the State of Wisconsin as a witness explaining that he can only call a person, not an entity to the stand.

What bullshiat.  Wisconsin has a lot to answer for.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good twitter thread following the trial.

"Darrell Brooks is objecting to being called Darrell Brooks. "I am not that name. I don't consent to being called that name.""
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: The judge later denied Brooks' motion to call the State of Wisconsin as a witness explaining that he can only call a person, not an entity to the stand.

What bullshiat.  Wisconsin has a lot to answer for.


It knows what it did
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Lsherm: Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?

NAL, but the article says the judge is threatening to appoint a lawyer so I guess yes?


I should have been more specific: Can they legally fire him as his own lawyer? Then represent someone else, and will that be grounds for appeal?

If so, why not just farking get it over with? Don't give him the clown show.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Bootleg: Lsherm: Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?

NAL, but the article says the judge is threatening to appoint a lawyer so I guess yes?

I should have been more specific: Can they legally fire him as his own lawyer? Then represent someone else, and will that be grounds for appeal?

If so, why not just farking get it over with? Don't give him the clown show.


Again, NAL, but I think they're letting him burn all his attempts to represent himself before declaring he's unable, and appointing someone, to reduce the chances of the verdict being successfully appealed.

/Though, I thought the government appointed a lawyer to assist you in criminal trials that you're defending yourself in
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Good twitter thread following the trial.

"Darrell Brooks is objecting to being called Darrell Brooks. "I am not that name. I don't consent to being called that name.""


Everything this asshole shiats out of his mouth stinks of Sov Cit bullshiat.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: thorpe: Good twitter thread following the trial.

"Darrell Brooks is objecting to being called Darrell Brooks. "I am not that name. I don't consent to being called that name.""

Everything this asshole shiats out of his mouth stinks of Sov Cit bullshiat.


That's because he's a sovereign citizen.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow 76 criminal counts. And less than a year to trial. Hmmm.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Lsherm: Bootleg: Lsherm: Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?

NAL, but the article says the judge is threatening to appoint a lawyer so I guess yes?

I should have been more specific: Can they legally fire him as his own lawyer? Then represent someone else, and will that be grounds for appeal?

If so, why not just farking get it over with? Don't give him the clown show.

Again, NAL, but I think they're letting him burn all his attempts to represent himself before declaring he's unable, and appointing someone, to reduce the chances of the verdict being successfully appealed.

/Though, I thought the government appointed a lawyer to assist you in criminal trials that you're defending yourself in


TFA:

In a high-profile case from 2006 in Waukesha, the judge denied Sean M. Young's request to stand trial without a lawyer - who had been Cotton. The judge allowed Young to proceed with Cotton as stand-by counsel but later decided the approach wasn't working and denied Young's active participation as well as his request to make his own closing argument.

Young, who ultimately stopped communicating with Cotton throughout the trial, was convicted. The Court of Appeals later granted Young a new trial on the basis he wrongly had been denied his constitutional right to represent himself.

*******

So yes, forcing a lawyer on a nut job is not as easy it could be.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You guys can laugh all you want and throw accusations at the guy regarding his mental health, but you'll all be pretty embarrassed once he points out the American flag in the courtroom has gold fringe on it, which will completely upend the trial as the judge will confess that he's actually in a maritime court and that his name is actually a strawman created by the U.S. Government to be sold to corporate interests in order to stockpile a massive fortune worth of millions of dollars that he's legally entitled to once he capitalizes the right letters in his submission to the U.S. Treasury Department and signs it in red ink.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a sound strategy if your goal is to make as many people miserable as you possibly can.   He murdered some people.  Now he is slowing killing the surviving family members.   All perfectly legal.   The best thing the judge can do is close the trial to the public and not force or even encourage any family members to testify.   Their testimony is not needed.

This monster wants an audience.  He wants everyone to suffer.   The judge has the capacity to prevent that as much as possible.  In fact, the judge has an obligation to prevent that.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you try to represent yourself with no legal training, a public defender should be appointed for you, ensuring that your dumb ass spends time in jail for even considering that stupidity in the first place.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: You guys can laugh all you want and throw accusations at the guy regarding his mental health, but you'll all be pretty embarrassed once he points out the American flag in the courtroom has gold fringe on it, which will completely upend the trial as the judge will confess that he's actually in a maritime court and that his name is actually a strawman created by the U.S. Government to be sold to corporate interests in order to stockpile a massive fortune worth of millions of dollars that he's legally entitled to once he capitalizes the right letters in his submission to the U.S. Treasury Department and signs it in red ink.


Hello again, and you're right.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Darrell Brooks is objecting to being called Darrell Brooks. "I am not that name. I don't consent to being called that name.""



Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's, Darill".
 
hlehmann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At what point are we allowed to just start repeatedly bashing these types of people with hammers until they stop being such assholes?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: At what point are we allowed to just start repeatedly bashing these types of people with hammers until they stop being such assholes?


Rocks are traditional.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: You guys can laugh all you want and throw accusations at the guy regarding his mental health, but you'll all be pretty embarrassed once he points out the American flag in the courtroom has gold fringe on it, which will completely upend the trial as the judge will confess that he's actually in a maritime court and that his name is actually a strawman created by the U.S. Government to be sold to corporate interests in order to stockpile a massive fortune worth of millions of dollars that he's legally entitled to once he capitalizes the right letters in his submission to the U.S. Treasury Department and signs it in red ink.


nothing law enforcement says to you is legal unless they're wearing a hat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not satisfied with a car crash, he's now trying a trainwreck.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the court wants to allow his delays, fine. If not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I really, really, really hope that the bailiffs taze him every time he does something like that. And if the judge appoints an attorney I really, really, really hope it is the worst attorney in the State and/or the attorney does a half-assed job and lets Turtle Boy "hang himself" so to speak.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hlehmann: At what point are we allowed to just start repeatedly bashing these types of people with hammers until they stop being such assholes?


Preemptively, by not having a society that produces individuals so disaffected that they behave this way.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thorpe: Good twitter thread


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Can they legally say he's not allowed to represent himself?


Yes. The judge can refuse the right of self-representation if the defendant lacks the competence to make a knowing or intelligent request of self-representation or if it is disruptive.
 
