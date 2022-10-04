 Skip to content
Just watch where you step
1750 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)



theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a sweet house
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll go to Leggo house in Kenosha, when I want to get Dahmered in the Boobies.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decor is hideous, but it's nice to see something that qualifies as a starter home these days.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha cause legos
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owned by "The Man Upstairs?"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The decor is hideous, but it's nice to see something that qualifies as a starter home these days.


Starter homes exist. You just have to live in bumfark small towns, and enjoy paying your landlord $1100 a month.


Wait...
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The decor is hideous, but it's nice to see something that qualifies as a starter home these days.


exactly.  Other than some of the painting, its a really nice overall house.  Exterior isn't perfect, but the insides have been cared for and are really well done.  You could do a hell of a lot worse for 250k.
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool family.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems about $70k overpriced.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh legos. I get it now. I was looking for cow pies in the pictures.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap, someone was so arrogant and pretentious they put a little glass front house out front full of books that you'd normally throw in the garbage.

I've seen enough.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an old friend from another time who's wife was in the higher ups of Pergo flooring. They always had neat flooring choices. That seemed to change yearly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, is the boring vinyl plank flooring uneven?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how you stay sane when there's six feet of fresh snow on the ground.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like the color scheme. The mise en place suggests they actually cooked and entertained in this kitchen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bathroom with the checkerboard tile has the same sink as my hall bathroom.

Someone also shops at home depot
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Seems about $70k overpriced.


That extra $70k is in Legos.
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I don't like the color scheme. The mise en place suggests they actually cooked and entertained in this kitchen.

[Fark user image 425x318]


The kitchen sort of looks like what a bad 3d rendering of what the kitchen could look like.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I don't like the color scheme. The mise en place suggests they actually cooked and entertained in this kitchen.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Paint and new countertops. Good triangle in that kitchen.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I find the fact the insulation is made of old mom jeans a bit offputting
 
jmr61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Building a house that looks like that immediately eliminates about 50% of your potential buyers.

The ones with brains.

OK, maybe 10%.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That back deck needs replacing.

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Oh crap, someone was so arrogant and pretentious they put a little glass front house out front full of books that you'd normally throw in the garbage.

I've seen enough.


Looks like Matchbox cars to me.
 
thornhill
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The owner of this house used to kidnap kids and raise them as his own.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is that a trampoline swing?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buy this house, and your can host the annual block party.
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm more perplexed why they kept so much of the ugly furniture in the house. If they had removed all of that (or pushed it out of frame), and taken down that shower curtain, the house wouldn't look quite so weird.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I don't like the color scheme. The mise en place suggests they actually cooked and entertained in this kitchen.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Kitchen looks like a Monster Garage Mac Tools advertisement
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZMugg: That back deck needs replacing.


It's a patio deck, so it wouldn't be outrageously expensive.

I don't think it needs to be replaced, though. If it's pressure-treated wood, the wood just greys heavily over the years, but it's not rotting. You can hire a crew to sand it down and then slap a 10 year waterproof finish on it for half the cost of replacement. It won't look good as new, but it will look good enough for a deck. I've had a few friends and family who have done it.

This Old House has a guide:

https://www.thisoldhouse.com/decking/21014865/go-from-an-old-deck-to-new-in-4-steps

But I'd just hire someone to do it. You'd hire someone to build a new deck, anyway.
 
