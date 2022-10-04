 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Jeez Lego, you used to be cool   (abc7ny.com) divider line
9
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it makes them cooler
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Take a look at what these murdering drug pushers..."

No thanks, autoplay video with audio.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nevertheless...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And if they found them in an IPhone box obviously Apple is marketing drugs to the children!

/eyeroll
//I know it's the farking DEA but this is pathetic even by those standards
///no, you can't gun up a new fake "drug crisis" - not yours
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lego Trifecta Is In Play...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am 9,001% sure that the police did not find fentanyl in the Lego pack pictured.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Halloween everyone! Hey check the apples your kids picked up for razors. That's totally a real thing that is feasibly possible to be inserted into an apple without detection and not thrown through the window of the house handing out apples
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Disturbing new tactic"

I'm pretty sure I've seen the plotline of "cocaine in teddy bears" in more than one 80s show.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll stick to eating peanuts
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

