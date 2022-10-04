 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   🎶 I don't want to wait - for that bear to maul me 🎶   (cbc.ca) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Attack, Adolescence, Conservation officials, Attack!, Sunrise equation, Bears, local police, English-language films  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 10:03 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's called Bear Mountain for a reason.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saw him Saturday in Vegas. Didn't seem particularly hairy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay the f*ck away from bears.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to pet it I bet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm. No bear spray or bear bangers. Why in the fark would you be out on a trail in northern BC without one or both of those? Might as well slather yourself in A-1 steak sauce.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lady had a tender heart said friends, family, Bear
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: bear bangers


Bear sausage ain't that good
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man 1: oh look some grizzly bear scat.
Man 2: how do you know its grizzly?
Man 1: it smells like pepper spray and has little chunks of air horn in it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: It's called Bear Mountain for a reason.


You just ruined a lot of gay men's vacation plans.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#1 threat to (North) America!
 
jmr61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hmm. No bear spray or bear bangers. Why in the fark would you be out on a trail in northern BC without one or both of those? Might as well slather yourself in A-1 steak sauce.


I was all through there and Northern Alberta 3 weeks ago. Saw 7 different bears.

People are nuts. And they taste good to bears.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Stay the f*ck away from bears.


Ain't nothin' anywhere
like a big black bear
'long as he's a half a mile from you.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: bear bangers

Bear sausage ain't that good


It's delicious.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby...that headline is hysterical, but I want to kill you for getting it in my head.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Subby...that headline is hysterical, but I want to kill you for getting it in my head.


Watch an episode of South Park.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, what's going on in this thread?
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They climbed bear mountain with out any bear protection and forgetting the #1 rules when it comes to hiking in the woods.   Don't be the slowest one in the group.

Since all 3 were attacked it seems like they may have tried to help each other which is a big fail when your up against a bear.
Had 1 been the coward and ran they could have been helped mh sooner
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x478]


It looks like more of a pound.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.