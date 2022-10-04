 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Georgie Porgie arrested on cruise ship   (local10.com) divider line
57
    More: Sick, Doral, Florida, Sunday, Week-day names, Miami-Dade County, Florida, arrest report, Saturday, Ernest Richard Bishop, Weekend  
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I need to vomit, scub myself with a stiff brush and take a shower
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thrown him overboard.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who?


A character from a nursery rhyme
Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the girls came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father witnessed it, and did not immediately kill him?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: some_beer_drinker: who?

A character from a nursery rhyme
Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the girls came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.


It's variously attributed to be about George Villiers or George the iv of England.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian game show host?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.


Wow, welcome to the rape apologist farkie.
 
Lizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAN OVERBOARD!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: who?


Carnival Cruise Line?

It's like if your drunk uncle was a boat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lizard: MAN OVERBOARD!


Paul Lynde
Youtube onkCbzMUI7M
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: some_beer_drinker: who?

Carnival Cruise Line?

It's like if your drunk uncle was a boat.


Wait, it wasn'tthe Kid Rock cruise?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: RogermcAllen: Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.

Wow, welcome to the rape apologist farkie.


Welcome to fark Mr. I believe everything I read on the internet guy.

Hope that never gets you in trouble.  Oh who am I kidding, I don't give a shiat. Make yourself look foolish.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Canadian game show host?


Trebek?  Monty Hall?  Alan Thicke?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: some_beer_drinker: who?

A character from a nursery rhyme
Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the boys came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.


Ftfy
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: some_beer_drinker: who?

A character from a nursery rhyme
Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the girls came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.


Not when the boys came out to play?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: some_beer_drinker: who?

A character from a nursery rhyme
Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the girls came out to play,
Georgie Porgie ran away.


Also known as the incel origin story.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real money says he's a republican who can't shut up about how LGBTQ+ folks are "groomers".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so incredibly disgusting.  Do you have any idea what kinds of things 5 year olds put in their mouth?
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, glad to see the internet tradition of guilty oif you are accused of something to do with a child is still going strong. We've never seen that destroy innocent lives before.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: That is so incredibly disgusting.  Do you have any idea what kinds of things 5 year olds put in their mouth?


Especially the ones who go to church!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Kalyco Jack: some_beer_drinker: who?

Carnival Cruise Line?

It's like if your drunk uncle was a boat.

Wait, it wasn'tthe Kid Rock cruise?


Well I suppose Kid Rock is someone's drunk uncle.

Alright, Farkers, fess up: which one of you is it?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.


You would have had an open-n-shut attempted murder case against you.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.

You would have had an open-n-shut attempted murder case against you.


Attempted? Not familiar with a cruise ship?

/jury might not convict
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be kissing someone else's 5-year-old daughter at all, especially if you're male, unless you're a relative or close family friend and already have a close relationship with her.

Kissing her on the mouth? That's an arrestin'
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So many Fark pedo apologists. Can't say I'm all that surprised.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: puffy999: Canadian game show host?

Trebek?  Monty Hall?  Alan Thicke?


The one they made fun of on European Vacation.
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was she hot??
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: That is so incredibly disgusting.  Do you have any idea what kinds of things 5 year olds put in their mouth?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.


Holy pedophile enablement, Batman!
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

srgrobe: Was she hot??


Ah, there's a bit of old Fark shining through. Thanks for the laugh.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Yay, glad to see the internet tradition of guilty oif you are accused of something to do with a child is still going strong. We've never seen that destroy innocent lives before.


The pedophile apologists are out in force tonight.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.

You would have had an open-n-shut attempted murder case against you.


If someone sexually assaults my child I'm going to kill them. I'm fine with risking jail to do so. As a sexual assault survivor myself I know how deeply and eternally damaging that shiat is.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.


BlazeTrailer: ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.

You would have had an open-n-shut attempted murder case against you.


You miss the point of the 'overboard' statement.

IF it happened
and IF dad was right there

Dad tossing the guy overboard is not necessarily an incorrect action.
Heat of the moment, "I lost my mind, yer honor..."

Dads can be insanely protective of their daughters.

And finding a full jury to convict would be near impossible.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holy Jesus, the comments. There's actually people on there defending this guy saying the father didn't really know what kind of kiss it was so he shouldn't be getting all pissed off and making assumptions.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

allears: You shouldn't be kissing someone else's 5-year-old daughter at all, especially if you're male, unless you're a relative or close family friend and already have a close relationship with her.

Kissing her on the mouth? That's an arrestin'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alestorm - Keelhauled (with lyrics)
Youtube 0zSDvZ6S39Y

Pretty SFW mugshot given the circumstances.  Can you keelhaul with a cruise ship?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Yay, glad to see the internet tradition of guilty oif you are accused of something to do with a child is still going strong. We've never seen that destroy innocent lives before.


I assume the MD on your name is not medical doctor. I'm guessing it's massive douche
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [YouTube video: Alestorm - Keelhauled (with lyrics)]
Pretty SFW mugshot given the circumstances.  Can you keelhaul with a cruise ship?


Depends on the captain.
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: JeffMD: Yay, glad to see the internet tradition of guilty oif you are accused of something to do with a child is still going strong. We've never seen that destroy innocent lives before.

I assume the MD on your name is not medical doctor. I'm guessing it's massive douche


Do you kiss other peoples' 5 yos w/ that mouth!?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: puffy999: Canadian game show host?

Trebek?  Monty Hall?  Alan Thicke?


Richard Dawson?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lizard: MAN OVERBOARD!


silently slid over the side is more like it...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: JeffMD: Yay, glad to see the internet tradition of guilty oif you are accused of something to do with a child is still going strong. We've never seen that destroy innocent lives before.

The pedophile apologists are out in force tonight.


My farkies are spot on.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: RogermcAllen: Accused, not convicted  It's a cruise ship, certainly they have camera footage if it really happened.

BlazeTrailer: ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.

You would have had an open-n-shut attempted murder case against you.

You miss the point of the 'overboard' statement.

IF it happened
and IF dad was right there

Dad tossing the guy overboard is not necessarily an incorrect action.
Heat of the moment, "I lost my mind, yer honor..."

Dads can be insanely protective of their daughters.

And finding a full jury to convict would be near impossible.


Dad is the one who saw the kiss.
 
Watubi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I would have thrown him overboard.


99.9% of everything said after "I would have" is a lie.  So, no, you wouldn't have
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There must be a whole lot of Elon's bots in here calling everyone they don't like a pedophile.

/doin' it right?
 
