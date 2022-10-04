 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Jim Redmond, who famously helped his injured son Derek in completing his Olympic race in 1992, has crossed the finish line of life at age 81
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
little big man
2 hours ago  
His determination to get past the officials and help his son....dang, right in the feels every time.
 
Irving Maimway
2 hours ago  
This is the level of Dad I aspire to.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Vote this up and green the hell out of it.

Goodnight, sir. You did it DAMN right!
 
fiddlehead
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bravo, sir.
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
fark ya
rip good fella
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey
55 minutes ago  
No snark, just respect.
Rest in power, awesome dad
 
fiddlehead
54 minutes ago  
Here's the video.

Derek Redmond's Emotional Olympic Story - Injury Mid-Race | Barcelona 1992 Olympics
Youtube t2G8KVzTwfw


May we all have that kind of love and support.
 
NM Volunteer
50 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Here's the video.

[YouTube video: Derek Redmond's Emotional Olympic Story - Injury Mid-Race | Barcelona 1992 Olympics]

May we all have that kind of love and support.


The music is annoying.  I want to know what he was saying to those refs.
 
Uzzah
49 minutes ago  
This is a touching story, but jeez, dad, hold him up on the side where he tore the muscle, not on his good side.
 
spanarkelspinner
46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: fiddlehead: Here's the video.

[YouTube video: Derek Redmond's Emotional Olympic Story - Injury Mid-Race | Barcelona 1992 Olympics]

May we all have that kind of love and support.

The music is annoying.  I want to know what he was saying to those refs.


Redmond is British, so imagine the entertaining cuss words
 
Teemin Demon
44 minutes ago  
So why is this inspirational, making an injury worse is fantastic?

Stop running you moron
 
TheCableGuy
42 minutes ago  
Never heard of him or this story but I watched the video.  You don't get between a son and a dedicated father.  Godspeed good sir.
 
Myk-House of El
37 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Redmond is British, so imagine the entertaining cuss words


"Buggar off, you bastards!"

I do love how the Olympics always likes to promote this moment despite their own attempts to prevent it from happening, even after it was clear the person meant no harm to the competitor.

My father would absolutely do that for me, and I for him.  Of course neither of us would ever be competing at any elite level athletic competition.  It was so late in my life before I realized not everyone had the good fortune in parents I did.

My best to the Redmond family.
 
moto-geek
34 minutes ago  
I need to dust.
 
Godscrack
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
21 minutes ago  
Gets me every time.
 
LZeitgeist
13 minutes ago  
I can't help but shed a tear every time I see this video, as if it had been me, my Dad would have done the same thing, even though neither of us would qualify to be within a thousand miles of an Olympic event. And I miss my Dad so much, RIP 1/4/08.

Well done, both athlete and father. Well done.
 
freidog
10 minutes ago  
RIP good dad.
You showed what it means to truly love in 2 minutes.
 
Shirley Ujest
6 minutes ago  
I've never seen this and now I am crying.
 
