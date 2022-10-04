 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Hurricane Ian slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm's way - many of whom had never experienced a hurricane." Welcome to the party, pals   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Florida, Flood, Storm surge, United States Census Bureau, Tropical cyclone, high-risk areas, United States Census, Southwest Florida's population  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 8:38 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sorry Flo Rida, that's insensitive
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a certain stubborn ignorance that must accompany the waves of people moving to the Gulf Coast and Southwest now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Earth does not give a *fark* that they just opened a Baskin Robbins down the street from your new development. It's unsustainable, and no amount of money will put more water in that river or more land under your feet.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Cheapest' if you ignore hurricanes every 7.5 years and major hurricanes every 15. I mean I guess if you can foist your rebuilding costs on the American taxpayer it's cheap.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For added hilarity you're probably going to see a lot of people who paid a premium over an already inflated asking price for their home suddenly find that no one is willing to insure them anymore.

Although in the short term who knows what prices will do now that a huge amount of supply has been taken off the market and people are desperate to find new places to buy and rent. The real estate market there will be really bizarre for some time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've never understood the draw of swamp, mosquitoes, alligators, escaped pythons, and Florida Man.
Then again I'm not Alec Holland.
/Become one with The Green
 
TomDooley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: There is a certain stubborn ignorance that must accompany the waves of people moving to the Gulf Coast and Southwest now.

[Fark user image 607x505]

[Fark user image 612x406]

The Earth does not give a *fark* that they just opened a Baskin Robbins down the street from your new development. It's unsustainable, and no amount of money will put more water in that river or more land under your feet.


I feel it's more that people have limited options as far as what they can afford and developers and the politicians only care about short term profits because they'll be long gone when it's time to pay for the problems.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've never understood the draw of swamp, mosquitoes, alligators, escaped pythons, and Florida Man.
Then again I'm not Alec Holland.
/Become one with The Green


There is a reason Florida has its own tag. Smart people do not move to America's wang.
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: 'Cheapest' if you ignore hurricanes every 7.5 years and major hurricanes every 15. I mean I guess if you can foist your rebuilding costs on the American taxpayer it's cheap.


You think the developers give a fark about what happens after they got paid?


Let me explain it from the developer's point of view.

They got paid.  End of story.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lot of RWNJ's escaping their liberal trappings up north moving and/or retiring there.

I live in northmost Clearwater away from the Xenu thing and on the border of Dunedin, which is not red at all and has a thriving microbrewery/nano brewery community.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
analyticpartners.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, but no taxes, right?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're supposed to make poor life choices in your teens and twenties, not when you retire.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater is living on borrowed time. Imagine what's going to happen when a cat 4 storm like this finally hits a paved-swamp metro with over 3 million people.

No one wants to believe it's going to happen to them. Glad I managed to escape. (All the fascism is bad too.)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone who chooses to move to Ft. Myers gets what they deserve.
But....these people will rebuild in areas they shouldn't. And there will be no regulation on construction. The general stupidity of SW Florida (especially Ft. Myers) is astounding.
/F*ck Rick Scott
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. Floridians want all the Yankees to go back home.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JAYoung: You're supposed to make poor life choices in your teens and twenties, not when you retire.


Sorta?

I mean.  If you are going to make poor life choices, your 70s and 80s seem like the right time to start.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lol,poor life choices isn't really defined by age. Most make some. Some make most.
 
knowsomething
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me with knowledge of the area why Cape Coral looks like a moronic land developer's storm surge magnet?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Anyone who chooses to move to Ft. Myers gets what they deserve.
But....these people will rebuild in areas they shouldn't. And there will be no regulation on construction. The general stupidity of SW Florida (especially Ft. Myers) is astounding.
/F*ck Rick Scott


is port charlotte really better?

anyway, i followed disabled parents down, they need the help. i'm depressed about the entire thing.

i'm sure season will be fun this year with no beaches to go to!

i'm just happy i got power restored, tonight, one week is not bad considering someone in my family lost absolutely everything. you wanna live on a barrier island? you take a BIG risk. but i'm sad. thank god they were smart enough to evacuate to lehigh, because the death toll is gonna rise dramatically on the islands when the count is in.....

i like the jungle. (the amazon jungle is awesome.) but plenty of things about florida just suck.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"That opened the door for unrestrained development in ways that put people at a lot of risk, particularly flood risks," Keenan said. " ...It was a race, and storms like this really force everybody to take a water break and reevaluate their lives in many ways."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hammettman: Yeah, but no taxes, right?


Yes, there are. High sales tax and high property tax, to make up for no state income tax.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll cut some ice cubes from Minnesota lakes this summer.

Gov. Deathsantis can charter planes to pick them up and put them in the Gulf of Mexico so next year's hurricanes won't be so extreme.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

knowsomething: Can someone explain to me with knowledge of the area why Cape Coral looks like a moronic land developer's storm surge magnet?


because it should never have been built upon.

all those canals (not the streets currently looking like canals) weren't dug for boats, they were dug to build up and drain the land that remained between them. like some areas do with retention ponds.

the cape should never have been developed, let alone have become one of the fastest growing areas of the state......
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They have hurricanes , mid-west has tornadoes , and west coast has shake and bake .. Choose whatever you can cope with ..
 
b0rg9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikalmd: They have hurricanes , mid-west has tornadoes , and west coast has shake and bake .. Choose whatever you can cope with ..


Yeah and we've seen the last decade the hurricanes/superstorms aren't Fla. exclusive.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This must be a horror movie.  "Hey, I have a great idea--let's move to a place that is going to be ravaged in the future by climate change, and maybe underwater!"
"Let's buy a mansion by the sea!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Southwest Florida's population has "exploded in part because it's the cheapest part of the state to live."

And now they know why.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luna1580: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Anyone who chooses to move to Ft. Myers gets what they deserve.
But....these people will rebuild in areas they shouldn't. And there will be no regulation on construction. The general stupidity of SW Florida (especially Ft. Myers) is astounding.
/F*ck Rick Scott

is port charlotte really better?

anyway, i followed disabled parents down, they need the help. i'm depressed about the entire thing.

i'm sure season will be fun this year with no beaches to go to!

i'm just happy i got power restored, tonight, one week is not bad considering someone in my family lost absolutely everything. you wanna live on a barrier island? you take a BIG risk. but i'm sad. thank god they were smart enough to evacuate to lehigh, because the death toll is gonna rise dramatically on the islands when the count is in.....

i like the jungle. (the amazon jungle is awesome.) but plenty of things about florida just suck.


Oh, I hate it here. Pt. Charlotte is no better. I'm just from here and moved back to be closer to my parents. It was a huge mistake. The growth here is unsustainable and any natural beauty from my childhood is gone. Just endless tract homes and sh*tty chain stores/restaurants.
We were semi-lucky up here. My power was restored on Sunday. The hurricane punched a few holes in the roof of my office.  Once we get past the clean-up, and everyone forgets about the destruction (like they did with Charley), I'm selling everything and leaving.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikalmd: They have hurricanes , mid-west has tornadoes , and west coast has shake and bake .. Choose whatever you can cope with ..


Tornadoes are so tiny, you basically have to win a lottery to be IN one. Sure, the constant bimonthly "you might wanna be somewhere else for 30 minutes where 2 by 4s won't kill ya" is either something you become complacent about or have a little anxiety over, but you don't have 15 million people IN a tornado. Every 8 years.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Southwest Florida's population has "exploded in part because it's the cheapest part of the state to live."

And now they know why.


When life is good, it's glorious beach life. That lure is along all of America's coast that has beaches of tolerability and not cliffs.

So years and years of shiat not happens until it happens. I can only assume people living on the coast take a personal risk assessment for that in order to enjoy their boats, beach access and whatever.

Myself, I'm inland way above any flood zone ( sorry not going to find it but at least 60ft) so yeah if something comes direct here I'm farked by wind but never against anything other than an evolutionary meteor.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The ones who bought those cheap bungalows and manufactured homes are hosed. Yeah, they're cheap for a reason.

Southwest Florida can do the same thing New Orleans should do: Go to the museum and look at 300 year old maps. They'll be more than happy to tell where not to put houses.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.