(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Where finding affordable housing is winning the I Wish Sweepstakes   (abc7.com) divider line
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Section 8 waiting list has been closed since 2017 and more than 365,000 applications are expected to come in this year.

This is really a travesty. It's not just closing a program down for 5 years, it's hundreds of thousands of people trying to get affordable housing.

California's budget surplus was 97 billion. You could use that money to spend more than 300,000 on each of the expected section 8 applicants in this particular case.

Obviously LA is not the ONLY place in California requiring section 8 housing, but hopefully you get my point. Start putting the money to GOOD use.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People on Section 8 normally have been through all kinds of bureaucratic bullshiat. I've had Section 8 renters for years. They've been much better tenants than anyone else. I get a monthly check from the housing authority and they try to pay the difference in cash. If they keep the place nice, I'll let a short on the difference slide.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I visit California, I always browse through Zillow listings just to see what's up, and honestly, it baffles me how anyone making less than $400k per years can live there.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: People on Section 8 normally have been through all kinds of bureaucratic bullshiat. I've had Section 8 renters for years. They've been much better tenants than anyone else. I get a monthly check from the housing authority and they try to pay the difference in cash. If they keep the place nice, I'll let a short on the difference slide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ismmentalillness.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

A woman demanding to put on the Section 8 waiting list.
 
