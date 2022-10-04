 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida Woman stabs sister in the heart, sister's last words 'what the f----'   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Florida, First-person shooter, Fatiha Marzan, 20-year-old Sayma Marzan, Sheriff, Sayma's lifeless body, younger sister, long-distance boyfriend, Murder  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect allegedly admitted "she killed her sister because she could no longer deal with the relationship Sayma had with her boyfriend," documents say. She allegedly said she knew she "ruined everything with her boyfriend" and was thinking about taking her own life before another sibling in the home was able to talk her down, the affidavit states.

I mean if your boyfriend is flirting with your sister, the best revenge you can get on her isn't killing her; it's dumping him and letting her have him.

What, you think straight gamer guys aren't a dime a dozen?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Expected last words to be: "What are you going to do? Stab me?"
 
AeAe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the funk?!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They shared a bed?
 
Speef
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Ow.... Ow....  the heart's on the OTHER SIDE, dumbass... Ow.... Ow...."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, you don't see that happen every day
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From Hell's heart, I stab at thee; For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I miss the time when all the crazy women were named "Williams." Like that girl in high school...
 
LindenFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[The murderer] was thinking about taking her own life before another sibling in the home was able to talk her down

Ooof. The other sibling is going to regret that for the rest of their life. If they had to lose a sister, they probably would have preferred the not-murderer.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They give love a bad name.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the fact? What the fallout? What the fairway?! What did she say, Subby?!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What are you doing sister? Where are you going to put that?
 
Freakin Rican
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: They shared a bed?


go on..............
 
drayno76
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Premeditation, purchased "dagger" knives on amazon, & confessed to all of the above in detail to the cops. 

You're going away for a long time.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: From Hell's heart, I stab at thee; For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee.


Done. Take a Genesis Device from Petty Cash.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the fark is a better thing to have on her tombstone than cheese and pepperoni, heh.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Investigators say that Sayma and Fatiha's boyfriend - whose is not named in the document - both played a game called "Valorant," a free first-person shooter game that also has a messaging function. The two allegedly communicated often by sending each other messages through the game that became increasingly intimate.

See, that's the problem. If you want to pick up chicks that don't murder each other, you have to stick to Fortnite.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Expected last words to be: "What are you going to do? Stab me?"


Family is the place where you don't have to ask stupid questions, because you already know the answer.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

