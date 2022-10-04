 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   It can be none more black
24
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet that knocked a few off the train.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move to where the power is!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


My sense of humor.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/unavailable for comment
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAybe Pakistan will help. Mmmmmmm....maybe not.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why I'm getting fewer scam calls today, eh?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I want to hear 0 RWNJ Texans call Bangladesh a "Shathole country"...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im black yall CB4
Youtube WFY2kJ96jNY
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JMS904
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn... I've been trying to reach them regarding their power grid's extended warranty...
O well
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [YouTube video: Im black yall CB4]


I fark ya sister
I fark ya cat
I woulda fark yo momma but the biatch is too fat
 
docsigma
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Exceeding Cuba and Puerto Rico! There isn't even a hurricane there to blame instead of chronic fiscal mismanagement!
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brian Regan on Black Coffee
Youtube Y2z9IpirwHY
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carrington! Carrington! Carrington!
 
IDisposable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The massive power outage in Bangladesh was caused by a mysterious grid failure, the government's power utility company said.

Is a "mysterious grid failure" really the "cause"?  Or is that a way of saying, "we don't yet know the cause"?
 
whitroth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't suppose that half the country under flood waters in the last month had anything at all to do with it....
https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/09/1127051
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HBO said it was a creative choice.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This may be a left-turn-on-red-light kind of post but I think it's still relevant to this thread. Don't have the original url of the project.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
