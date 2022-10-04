 Skip to content
(The Kitchn)   If you have ever wondered what Hidden Valley Ranch home decor would look like, this link is for you   (thekitchn.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to keep that shiat hidden.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have a concussion.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some nightmarish Pee Wee Playhouse-esque shiate there.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like a room in peewee's playhouse
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally prefer the 'Welcome to Poundtown,' design style better.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the bowls and plates on the table setting though..I'd actually use something like that.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desired demographic
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a perfect world ranch dressing would come out the sink tap.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, the couch is only $10,000?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a huge fan of Hidden Valley Ranch - its bold flavor perfectly matches my bold design aesthetic,"

eyeroll.gif
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
I like that better than the salad dressing decor.
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That image somehow managed to assault all of my senses at once.
 
Chuck87
I like that better than the salad dressing decor.


Same here.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a very good reason this Valley was Hidden in the first place. No one should ever have to see this decorative monstrosity
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This designer also designed the rooms at the Trixie Motel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like salad dressing but for some reason I don't want to eat it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50s kitsch. It's a fetch.
Stop trying to make it happen.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Litehouse ranch >>>>>> HVR.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind ranch dressing on some things

Obsessing over it is unnecessary
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: This designer also designed the rooms at the Trixie Motel.


I thought it looked mind-numbingly familiar. The aesthetic worked in a drag queen's novelty motel and that's where it ought to stay.
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Desired demographic
[Fark user image image 425x254]


I have to admit, looking at that pizza , some times " challenge accepted"
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't think it's smart to put that kind of decor in or around the room where all the sharp knives are kept.

Unless you like murder. In which case, by all means.
 
Rindred
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Expectations: met
 
slantsix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just forwarded the link to my interior design staff to let them know we're headed in a new direction.
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Impeccable taste
 
patcarew
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ye gods.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump is teaming up with Heinz on a new line of wallpapers.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the charm of Pee-Wee's Playhouse, but without the creamy ranch dressing.

/sorry
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fresh buttermilk ranch is pretty damn good.
 
jgilb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hidden Valley Ranch's New Line of Home Decor Is Everything You Didn't Know You Needed

Correction:
Hidden Valley Ranch's New Line of Home Decor is Everything You Knew You Didn't Need.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First thought: "Ew. Who would decorate their home with stuff like that?" and then I remembered I follow Zillow Gone Wild and know full well there are a lot of people with more money than taste out there.  So probably these people.
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Focks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That room is a KC Masterpiece.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
