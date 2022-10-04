 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   San Francisco is getting so expensive even the Zodiac killer has been forced to move to Stockton   (abc.net.au) divider line
18
    More: Repeat, Crime, San Joaquin County, California, Police, fatal shootings, Police officer Joseph Silva, recent months, Firearm, work of a serial killer  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he still vacation in Cancun when the lights go out?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, repeats.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: Yay, repeats.


With a headline that is a direct quote from the original thread about this

/I've said it a million times...the people who run/admin this website don't even read this website
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one deserves that...
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're overdue for a 70's California style serial killer. They used to be ubiquitous. What happened?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madcaplaff: I think we're overdue for a 70's California style serial killer. They used to be ubiquitous. What happened?


I think now they demand upfront rights fees for the Netflix docuseries.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madcaplaff: I think we're overdue for a 70's California style serial killer. They used to be ubiquitous. What happened?


DNA testing. Cops can no longer pin a slew of unsolved cases on one dude and call him a serial killer.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said black cape at first and was like how hard can it be to find a guy wearing a cape?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it got (rightly) un-greened, then re-greened, because...reasons?

chevydeuce: /I've said it a million times...the people who run/admin this website don't even read this website


I guess you guys won't mind this getting repeated then.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
THIS IS A REPEAT YOU GUYS! 

HEY!!! 

HEY!! REPEAT!

STOP EVERYTHING! I ALREADY READ THIS AND THIS IS A REPEAT!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

morg: I thought it said black cape at first and was like how hard can it be to find a guy wearing a cape?


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 549x454]


This one right here....
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: THIS IS A REPEAT YOU GUYS! 

HEY!!! 

HEY!! REPEAT!

STOP EVERYTHING! I ALREADY READ THIS AND THIS IS A REPEAT!


I'm guessing an admin submitted this and is protecting their precious "links greened" total.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: I think we're overdue for a 70's California style serial killer. They used to be ubiquitous. What happened?


We gave them up for school shootings.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: I think we're overdue for a 70's California style serial killer. They used to be ubiquitous. What happened?


Same reason crime rates went down for awhile then back up: abortions were widely available for a generation.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.