(WCVB Boston)   Last month's university bombing solved, and no Ted Kaczyinski-esque mad genius was involved   (wcvb.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow. Now *that's* a stupid man.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ted Krapschemeski
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bombing failed because we brought in a dumb rat to be a comic foil sidekick to the smart rat.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Forensic analysis of one of the computers seized during a search of the office at Northeastern University revealed the word-for-word electronic copy of the letter stored in a backup folder. Metadata associated with this file reflected a created date and time of Sept. 13 at 2:57, roughly four hours prior to when he called 911 to report the explosion,"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are you saying that everyone claiming this was an attack on the gender reassignment research building were wrong?  I swear, it's almost like jumping to conclusions is a really bad idea.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I blame the university for not firing him the instant faculty photos were proofed.
 
