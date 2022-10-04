 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Once again, even if you live in the Alabama portion of NJ, you don't teach your students sex ed in a hotel room   (nj.com) divider line
25
    More: Fail, Human sexual behavior, Atlantic County, New Jersey, Joseph A. Scalfaro, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sexual intercourse, High school, New Jersey, Electric charge  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much information is missing from these articles.


Like for example, why did the 17-year-old report him to authorities?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama sex ed needs to be taught in Alabama, dammit.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't he know that's what drag shows are for?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlantic City High School, oh come on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's 17. What's the age of consent in NJ?

Or is this just about a teacher having sex with a student?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Objection, no Pineys in evidence in the story. Also this guy is too dumb to live.
 
almejita
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Little Girls - Oingo boingo
Youtube H2LQMElLoLs
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: She's 17. What's the age of consent in NJ?

Or is this just about a teacher having sex with a student?


Pretty much anywhere as far as I know it doesn't matter what her age is if she is his student.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
intriguing.comView Full Size


DRTFA
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to teach! Just because they're developmentally disabled doesn't mean they can't be sex workers too!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh wow, seriously?  A teacher could afford a hotel stay?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Alabama sex ed needs to be taught in Alabama, dammit.


It's a lot harder to catch that stuff when it's home schooling...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Pretty much anywhere as far as I know it doesn't matter what her age is if she is his student.


That's what I thought, but I still want to know why she waited so long to report him.

to gather evidence?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: BoothbyTCD: Pretty much anywhere as far as I know it doesn't matter what her age is if she is his student.

That's what I thought, but I still want to know why she waited so long to report him.

to gather evidence?


It's not at all unusual for victims to never report their abusers never mind taking a long time.  Fear, intimidation, and shame, are a few reasons for it.  I don't see that as any reason to doubt what she reported.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Scalfaro sent the student "coded messages" from his school email account referencing their meet-ups, the court document says.

Great idea to use your work email account when committing sex offenses. Makes prosecution that much easier.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: steklo: She's 17. What's the age of consent in NJ?

Or is this just about a teacher having sex with a student?

Pretty much anywhere as far as I know it doesn't matter what her age is if she is his student.


Yep.

Power dynamics matter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In before the "Kiss her where it smells bad" jokes about New Jersey.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paper trail, electronic trail, and trusted a 17 year old to never tell anyone.

Moron
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Which exit?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: BoothbyTCD: Pretty much anywhere as far as I know it doesn't matter what her age is if she is his student.

That's what I thought, but I still want to know why she waited so long to report him.

to gather evidence?


You are asking an awful lot from a 17 year old in a romantic relationship with someone who has power over them to recognize that the relationship is abusive and that they need to do something about that. Plenty of much older and more mature people struggle with that realization, much less doing anything about it. I did, and I was a) 33 and b) a guy. That difficulty and lack of maturity is one of the reasons why we don't consider a 17 year old able to consent.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

almejita: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H2LQMElLoLs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


THat song is musically peak oingo
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Oh wow, seriously?  A teacher could afford a hotel stay?


New Jersey. He makes 88K.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JRoo: Don't tell me how to teach! Just because they're developmentally disabled doesn't mean they can't be sex workers too!


Or a pilot
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was the pleasure worth throwing away an 88k per year job for?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.