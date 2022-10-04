 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   That's it. That's the story   (kansascity.com) divider line
    More: Stupid  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't share what he planned to do with the money.

What I'd do...

1. Find a competent, trustworthy and experienced money manager to help me invest and manage it all.
2. Hire an assistant to be my front to those looking for 'donations.' If a person or group is legit then my assistant can vet them accordingly and we'll see how much is donated. I don't want to deal with anyone, particularly snake-oil salesmen.
3. Two chicks at the same time.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I know where Bates City is.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And that was the shaggiest dog they'd ever seen.
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen more well written scratchings on men's room stalls.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Three very good points.

I smartied you three times!
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mukster: I've seen more well written scratchings on men's room stalls.


I'll bet you have.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

He won 3 million

Six chicks?
 
ansius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was important to know that "Bates City is about 30 miles east of Kansas City."
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
... and then the murders began.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1. Hookers
2. Blow
3. Total Fark
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

And now, thanks to the Missouri lottery, it has a new master!
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Share your email to continue reading...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Share your email to continue reading

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kansas City Star...that's what I are...
 
