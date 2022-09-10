 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Pour out a 40 for L.A. rapper "Half Oz" after Koreatown drive-by, in other news L.A. rappers have lifespans of elderly Russian cannon fodder   (foxla.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Fox Broadcasting Company, KTTV, Los Angeles, News Corporation, Police chase, Phoenix News - FOX, Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, Emotional abuse  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 7:00 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Half Oz? So he only killed 164½ dogs?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's... wait, what now?
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F*ck around with gangs and find out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Half oz? Why would I waste a whole 40 on him?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guys I'm still reeling from Wavy Navy Pooh's murder
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gangsta rap isn't even good enough these days to die over anymore
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll bet he'd still be alive had his handle been "fifteen milliliters"
 
DittoToo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was a UPS driver who wanted to be a rapper.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Full Oz unavailable for comment from his home in NJ
 
KCinPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Gangsta rap isn't even good enough these days to die over anymore


It was for Coolio!
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
as long as spice 1 is okay, i'm happy.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KCinPA: bhcompy: Gangsta rap isn't even good enough these days to die over anymore

It was for Coolio!


It terms of "rapper years" Coolio was like 130 years old.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe keeping Gascon wasn't the best idea!

"Gascón's recall bid failed, even though the city last year experienced 397 murders - up 11.8 per cent from the 355 the previous year, and a 53.9 per cent increase from the 258 in the pre-pandemic year of 2019."

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/09/10/the-fall-of-los-angeles/
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: Guys I'm still reeling from Wavy Navy Pooh's murder


L'il Jizza's death shook me to the core.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.