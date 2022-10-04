 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Dear Marketwatch, I never thought this would happen to me, but I'm not happy with the ROI from my dating expenditures   (marketwatch.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daters said they spend an average of $91 at most on a date

The fark? Just go out for coffee and talking for the first few dates.

And if you advertise that you have money or like to spend it, then there will always be some people who take advantage of it. (That is true for people of any gender.)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like there is something wrong with the complainer.  Meet for drinks and if goes well snacks at home followed by sex majority of the time.  If the person was interesting a follow up date is possible. Not difficult if a decent human being
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Date better people, else it's just layaway prostitution.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: layaway prostitution.


Only two more payments and she's mine!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For that kind of money....

/beats the Burger King bathroom
// $20 bucks is $20 bucks...
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My first date with my last girlfriend was literally sitting in a park watching scooby doo and painting each other's fingernails. Cost us all of nothing. If you think you have to buy someone's attention on a date, you're doing it wrong.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: BoothbyTCD: layaway prostitution.

Only two more payments and she's mine!


So that's what you're buying at the big-box store?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear Farketwatch,

For some reason, every woman I date decides not to continue dating me after the first or second time out. I know it can't be me - I'm awesome and I drop big bucks. Why don't they drop their panties? I'm a nice guy, but these biatches don't respect that. They owe me, right? Yes. Yes they do. So what the fark is their problem? They should be lining up on their knees in front of me! I'm going to go kick a puppy or something.

In short, all my failures have only one common denominator, but I can't figure out what it was. It's that women are stupid, right?

Sincerely,
A guy who rights to a financial column for dating advice
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always thought dinner is a bad idea for a date anyway, hard to talk when you have to eat, getting interrupted by waitstaff, etc...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The women i ask out won't give me the sex they owe me as a part of our mutually agreed upon transaction, am I paying these whores too much?"

When did men have to pay for everything?

when we spent millenia forcing women to stay home and out of the workplace, still expect them to be the housekeeper, blah blah blah the list is long.

I am a gentleman. I hold the door for women, I stand up when a lady enters the room, and I pick up the check.

I believe you're what women call a "nice guy". With very heavily emphasized quote marks.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's dating outside his league.

Or he has a affection for women who just want a free meal
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, pulling out the I can afford to spend 100 bucks on a date even though we just met is cringe.

And for many ( average income women) it's a turn off.

Yeah coffee is fine.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
replacementcool:

r/niceguys
 
Locklear93
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I spend $600 a month taking women out for dinner I've met on Tinder"

Maybe that's the problem.  I never really thought of Tinder as a great way to meet meals.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Try doing the opposite of what you're doing so far. If what you're doing isn't working, doing the opposite can't hurt. Also, if they are going out with you once then this means they are giving you a chance. If they lose interest it means you failed to spark any further interest. If you've crashed and burned a few times then you need to prepare a battle assessment. What was your plan, what went wrong, and why? If none of this helps then it's time to realize all women are in a conspiracy to control who gets to date them and they've decided to exclude you.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This may be the stupidest thing I've read today. Maybe. I'm sure this guy doesn't really exist and the writer for Market Watch either wrote about his own experience or a friends. But nevertheless every singe person I know who uses tinder uses it as a hookup app. Both men and women. You are not going to find the love of your life on there probably. Yes, you are being used. The women on tinder want a free meal and/or sex. Any profile chatter mentioning romance is just fluff. Dude needs to find a different way to meet people.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Locklear93: I never really thought of Tinder as a great way to meet meals.


Depends what you want to eat.

/ tip your waitresses
// on a roll in this thread
/// waiting for a third
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those first few dates are about gathering information. I suspect that the more data about you they acquire, the less they want to be with you. Just a theory.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This may be the stupidest thing I've read today. Maybe. I'm sure this guy doesn't really exist and the writer for Market Watch either wrote about his own experience or a friends. But nevertheless every singe person I know who uses tinder uses it as a hookup app. Both men and women. You are not going to find the love of your life on there probably. Yes, you are being used. The women on tinder want a free meal and/or sex. Any profile chatter mentioning romance is just fluff. Dude needs to find a different way to meet people.


if you think this guy doesn't exist I'd guess any female friends of yours don't tell you about their dating horror stories.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It sounds like he's been dating an old friend of mine. That woman has so many stories, and they're all pretty similar. Pre-pandemic I remember bumping into her when she'd told me she had plans for a fourth date with a dude, and when I said "Wow, you must really like this one.", she just replied with "He's okay. I mostly just want to see what he'll do for me next."

She's still single.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First date should always be dine and dash. iat lets you know if your date shares your adventurous spirit.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
you are too nice.  women like the thugs
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like a him problem.
 
mudpants
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never manipulate myself to a 4gasm at work anymore.  I retired.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How about stop trying to impress with big pricy meals and just show your date the real you?  But, I am guessing you don't have a real you since youre trying to impress with filet mignon.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sucker.
 
mudpants
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mudpants: I never manipulate myself to a 4gasm at work anymore.  I retired.


oops posted in wrong thread but I'll just quietly leave it there
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: if you think this guy doesn't exist I'd guess any female friends of yours don't tell you about their dating horror stories.


A female friend of mine (now with a boyfriend) once told me that before she would meet someone for a date, she would go to the place the day before and make an escape plan in case she would need it. Like, she would note where the exits are, and so on.

I thought she was just being paranoid. But the more that I heard stories from her and other women -- that involve guys seemingly like the writer -- the more that I understand. Guys can be oblivious to what women endure.

(One story I'll put in small text in case it is triggering: My friend had one ex-boyfriend who turned into a stalker and later killed himself. She changed her public / professional name at the time and still uses it as a result.)
 
