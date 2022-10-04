 Skip to content
(Indy100) Bloody wankers (indy100.com)
30
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're bloody they need to use more lube.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adult entertainment company Erika Lust Films has introduced the unique form of timeout in form of masturbation breaks.

Well, that doesn't sound so ba...

The office has its own dedicated space in the form of a "small, intimate chapel" complete with a bed, mirror, erotic paintings and warm ambient lighting "to help get in the mood." The secluded room is away from desks to "guarantee privacy" and includes screens that showcase X-rated movies "for inspiration."

Alright, now it's creepy.

/What's the probability on cameras being set up in there?
//70+%?
///110%?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I am all for masturbation and the physical/cognitive benefits are well-documented, but

The office has its own dedicated space in the form of a "small, intimate chapel" complete with a bed, mirror, erotic paintings and warm ambient lighting "to help get in the mood." The secluded room is away from desks to "guarantee privacy" and includes screens that showcase X-rated movies "for inspiration."


No.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some employers have been cracking down on this.

Big Train - Work Place W@nking
Youtube VKH9ECC_Qa4
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If they're bloody they need to use more lube.


Or just give it a break for a week, let the chafing heal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The hooker said..."After the scabs wear off, you'll know why they call me Silky Sadie"..."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's how one of the Wallendas died.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A 30 minute wank break? What would I do with the other 29 minutes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With a helpful thumbnail:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
only during presentations
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A 30-minute wank break? 30 minutes is only the warm-up!
 
mainsail
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I suppose the thinking is something along the lines of "might as well, because the economy is all-out farked."
 
tobcc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once again, how many folks now WFH?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe this could exonerate the guy over in the discussion tab?
https://m.fark.com/goto/12587260/www.itv.com/news/meridian/2022-10-03/teacher-fired-for-browsing-pornography-whilst-working%3Futm_sou
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean..
One part of me wants to mock this  mercilessly.
Another part wholely endorses the idea...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Brexit For Bendy Bananas makes sense.
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I'm going to wank outside of domicile I wait until I'm at church or at a political event.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dedicated space??

Pfft, I just do it at my desk!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"7.4 million Brits masturbate while at work"

"... could be masturbating during work hours."

"...14% have masturbated at work"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I avoid shaking hands with people.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

educated: Look, I am all for masturbation and the physical/cognitive benefits are well-documented, but

The office has its own dedicated space in the form of a "small, intimate chapel" complete with a bed, mirror, erotic paintings and warm ambient lighting "to help get in the mood." The secluded room is away from desks to "guarantee privacy" and includes screens that showcase X-rated movies "for inspiration."


No.


Right? Just do it at your desk like a normal person.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I work in a factory so.......

Don't put your hands where you wouldn't put your penis and vice versa is highly recommended.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always suspected my coworkers were jerk-offs.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "7.4 million Brits masturbate while at work"

"... could be masturbating during work hours."

"...14% have masturbated at work"


And now for the rest of the thought....

So we go from 7.4 million doing so to, "well, they 'could' do so..." to, "ok, 14% of those surveyed have done so at least once in their lifetime..."

There are a lot of things I've done once at work/school/in a bar/etc that could easily skew the results when you ask someone in their fifties, "have you 'ever' done 'x'...?".  "Sure, one time 30 years ago that hot girl from accounting took me into the stairwell at lunchtime.  Good thing there were no security cameras back then. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink..."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ImpendingCynic: Suddenly, Brexit For Bendy Bananas makes sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just pull on the tip...
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I never manipulate myself to a 4gasm at work anymore.  I retired.
 
