 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC) NewsFlash Elon Musk agrees to buy insanely overvalued company not named Tesla   (cnbc.com) divider line
217
    More: NewsFlash, Tesla Motors, Stock, Elon Musk, Twitter shares, Share, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Stock market, Appeal  
•       •       •

4526 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 04 Oct 2022 at 12:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

217 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC the Fanta Menace returns
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them bots ain't cheap!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Ukraine poll shrink his dinky too much or is he just afraid of more discovery?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was going to lose big in court.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't buy the judge, eh Elon?

Great, now he will make us all suffer for his poor impulse control.

Enjoy the ride.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and nothing of value was lost
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading his texts I can't wait for him to single handled Twitter into non existence. His plans make zero sense.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and nothing of value was lost


.....except billions of dollars.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got to get Trump back on there before the next presidential election.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, I'm out.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: JFC the Fanta Menace returns


Since the news and so many other people repost his crap from other platforms on Twitter already, I don't see how it will make much of a difference.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the finding out proceed.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Decorus: After reading his texts I can't wait for him to single handled Twitter into non existence. His plans make zero sense.


i pray his plans are to walk in on day one, pull the plug, and fire everyone. It would be his greatest contribution to humanity ever.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Dead for Tax Reasons: and nothing of value was lost

.....except billions of dollars.


"Billions" of "dollars." At least when the Dutch went tulip crazy, a few people actually had flowers to enjoy.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deleted my Twitter account when he first announced the plan, haven't remade one as he waffled, and now won't even have to consider it. Bye forever asshole.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Assume he's preparing to dump a bunch of tesla stock & then announce some bad spacex news before backing out on a technicality again
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: So he was going to lose big in court.


That judge was not putting up with his shenanigans. Especially after Musk's messages were revealed.

Looks like Truth Social is toast now too.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man is set out against the United States and its interests outside of his own finances.  Twitter is already a sh*thole.  But just wait 5 years.  It will be a Nazi haven (again?).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare for Trump and everyone else currently banned to be let back on.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Dead for Tax Reasons: and nothing of value was lost

.....except billions of dollars.


are shareholders going to burn the money instead of accepting it?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The man is nothing but a shiat poster and now he can shiat post to his heart's content without anyone ever saying he can't do something.

This is his dream life I'm sure he doesn't really mind having to pay that much for it
 
techrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, goody. myspace 2.0.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chasd00: Decorus: After reading his texts I can't wait for him to single handled Twitter into non existence. His plans make zero sense.

i pray his plans are to walk in on day one, pull the plug, and fire everyone. It would be his greatest contribution to humanity ever.


But then how would he pump and dump stocks?
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cause people made fun of him on Twitter

/get wrecked elon
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Did the Ukraine poll shrink his dinky too much or is he just afraid of more discovery?


This is one of the most hilarious rage purchases of all time.  Struggling to get out of the deal, then following up stupidity with stupidity and rage buying the platform so he could be "right" on a poll nobody cares about except to drag him.

Now the best thing that could happen is some European countries block it so we get to laugh at him some more.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess his lawyers finally got through to him just how farked he was.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this idiot would just go away
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Dead for Tax Reasons: and nothing of value was lost

.....except billions of dollars.


That never existed.
If you bought twitter stock you bought a beany baby, deal..
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Boo_Guy: So he was going to lose big in court.

That judge was not putting up with his shenanigans. Especially after Musk's messages were revealed.

Looks like Truth Social is toast now too.


It was toast before it ever launched.  It's nothing more than Fat Orange Blob's personal titty-baby rant site after he got banned from Twitter, and a failed attempt at grifting would-be investors.

Letting that asshole back on Twitter would be the single biggest mistake Musk could ever make.
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the $$$ difference between what he initially agreed to purchase Twitter for versus the $54.20 a share? I assume that whatever the difference is, it's in Musk's favor.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$54.20

Oh ffs.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Boo_Guy: So he was going to lose big in court.

That judge was not putting up with his shenanigans. Especially after Musk's messages were revealed.

Looks like Truth Social is toast now too.


Nah, They have gone full in on the Q stuff.
Twitter will have to at least slowly let that crap back on. So truth can keep cashing in on drooling morons.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i mean the spin on this headline is generating a fooking magnetic field:

"Twitter shares halted on news pending; report says Musk plans to go through with deal at $54.20 a share."


As if after making high level market moves and signing contracts to the effect, he had any other options or plans to exercise anyway?
Speaking as if he had any power to actually assert here and as if the deal is 10% under his own control ot do or not do on any moment to moment get whim he may have.

Ain't nothing legit left.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a complete joke.  I guess he's trying to coerce the midterms?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious about all the little fanboys who said that he was a paragon of free speech for buying twitter, then an amazing businessman for backing out, will once again become a free speech advocate oh wait, he already admitted to being a Republican stooge lol. Good luck twisting yourselves into knots over this one, weird nerds.
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

S'moreSchnapps: What's the $$$ difference between what he initially agreed to purchase Twitter for versus the $54.20 a share? I assume that whatever the difference is, it's in Musk's favor.


It isn't... he's paying a hefty premium.  There might be a short term bump up but there's no reason to think that the stock will suddenly go over that price and stay there for any length of time.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
typo correction

deal is 10% 100% under his own cotnrol
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is an app that allows me to hear less from or about Elon Musk and the Kardashians, sign me up.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me is annoyed at the thought of returning to the days when I woke up and checked the news over coffee and the first three articles were about tweets, but the rest of me is amused that moron is about to shell out about ten billion dollars extra for a company he really doesn't want
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twit to become Twitterer-in-chief.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, guess that's the end of me using Twitter then.

I'm just not interested in using it under Musk's leadership. 0% interest.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Decorus: After reading his texts I can't wait for him to single handled Twitter into non existence. His plans make zero sense.


He wants to use Twitter to manufacture consent for his Russian masters.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they pass on Drew's offer of $17.49?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, he is really super butthurt that his brilliant idea for appeasing Russia didn't go over on twatter isn't he.. what a farking child.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter's long been a cesspool. With this purchase anyone will be able to express any excrescent lie or propaganda they'd like long as they don't tell the truth about or make fun of its new owner.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's just Fark, Geocities, and Reddit for me.
 
Displayed 50 of 217 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.