(Some Guy)   Remember "Bench Kitten" from that infamous Twitter video? He was actually rescued and survived   (petrescuereport.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a slatted chair.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: At least it wasn't a slatted chair.


It was a slatted bench. Really.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could have saved myself.  Just wanted to make some hoomans feel important.  And maybe I needed an ear scratch.  While you hoomans are there, open a can of tuna for me, thanx.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hadn't seen the original story, but I'm glad the kitten's okay and recovering.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alechemist: At least it wasn't a slatted chair.


Callback completed.  We can all go to bed now.
 
