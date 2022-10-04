 Skip to content
(Slate)   Dick pic hick picks prick for quick trick out of pickle   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Brett Favre, Ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre's role, University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi, misallocation of federal welfare funds, Mississippi state-government scandal, Eric Herschmann, public funding  
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brett Favre?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Brett Favre?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Favre, who says he did not know that the funds he was seeking were related to a federal welfare program,

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just one big circle of circle jerks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we turn these Favre threads into an excuse to post photos of volleyball players? Not to excuse Brett's continued shiate behavior but... well, for reasons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is this: who pays who in dik pics?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: The real question is this: who pays who in dik pics?


It's just tips, anyway.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! 5 minutes ago I honestly didn't know anything about any of this!

5-minutes-ago-me was a lucky sod.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(Favre, who is married, has never confirmed their authenticity.)"

I'm sure his wife did pretty quickly!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did I not know about this? Stupidly, I did a GIS for Favre dick pics. Frankly, I'm not impressed.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: "(Favre, who is married, has never confirmed their authenticity.)"

I'm sure his wife did pretty quickly!


He was like a kid down there!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, authors, please stop using the word 'viral' in articles about genitalia.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Again, authors, please stop using the word 'viral' in articles about genitalia.


What about "explosive?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ick
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cyberspacedout: Again, authors, please stop using the word 'viral' in articles about genitalia.

What about "explosive?"


And "the gloves are off" if we're discussing a less-than-civil dispute about hand-jobs. But "degloving" is not acceptable wording.

/Don't google that one during lunch
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Can we turn these Favre threads into an excuse to post photos of volleyball players? Not to excuse Brett's continued shiate behavior but... well, for reasons?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Sure
reposti.comView Full Size

pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
