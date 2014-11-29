 Skip to content
(USA Today)   The "rudest" behaviors you can do on an airline flight. Since it's USA Today, it's a mini-listicle   (usatoday.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about not being dicks?

Re, fully reclining seat, I do it, I really expect the person in front of me to do it, grab ever to much you can

I'm 6'4" and have flown on AT7's when I was dating Mrs Baka

Hell, it was hard to get my feet under the seat in front of me
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You're on a bus in the sky. Stop acting like you're so high and mighty and stop giving me shiat for taking my shoes off and putting them on the arm rest, or watching porn without headphones on, and you know what? Goddamn right I'm drunk and I'm sure you can smell it from over there. Now enjoy the flight, buttercup.

-Signed, the guy behind you on your next 4 hour flight
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting on a flight on "America's worst airline" tonight, so I'm sure I'll be getting a kick out all the replies. Or taking notes. I'll wait and see what my fellow passengers deserve.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The rudest was that couple farking in their seats on Ryanair.

They didn't even bother to ask anyone else if they wanted to join in!
 
Kuta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Getting on a flight on "America's worst airline" tonight, so I'm sure I'll be getting a kick out all the replies. Or taking notes. I'll wait and see what my fellow passengers deserve.


Before you board, make sure you live up to your Fark handle.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did you bring an "emotional support turkey" onto the flight?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, so long as you're all blaming each other and not the systemic problems of the entire flight system.
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1) Reclining seats. It is there for a reason, I will use it. If you want to fly comfortably, pay for a business class.

2) Removing your shoes. So long as they don't stink to high heaven and you put footwear on when you leave your seat, why should anyone care?

3) Using bins towards the front of the plane. If you just do so automatically, yeah that is a dickish thing to do. But when the rest of the plane is full, you don't have a choice.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it rude to scream "We're all going to die! This sucker is going down! Oh god, I heard one of the engines fail! The roof's coming apart!!! AAHHHHHHHHHH!"?

People always give me dirty looks after I've done that for a couple of straight hours.

What can I say? We all have our ways of coping with the fear of flying.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Did you bring an "emotional support turkey" onto the flight?
[Fark user image image 640x853]


I'm sure the bird would be just fine. The real problem would be everyone resisting the urge (and some failing) to try and get it to gobble gobble the whole flight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have terrible, terrible gas?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Did you bring an "emotional support turkey" onto the flight?
[Fark user image 640x853]


They tried to bring an emotional support pig on board. Just need a tomato plant and wheat, and we'll be closer to a club sandwich!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Is it rude to scream "We're all going to die! This sucker is going down! Oh god, I heard one of the engines fail! The roof's coming apart!!! AAHHHHHHHHHH!"?

People always give me dirty looks after I've done that for a couple of straight hours.

What can I say? We all have our ways of coping with the fear of flying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Have terrible, terrible gas?


I was going to say crop dusting wasn't on the list, so that must mean it is ok
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Walker: Did you bring an "emotional support turkey" onto the flight?
[Fark user image 640x853]

They tried to bring an emotional support pig on board. Just need a tomato plant and wheat, and we'll be closer to a club sandwich!

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x439]


Who's the sow?

And why is it carrying a pig?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

