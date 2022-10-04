 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Berlin, The Church, Killing Joke, Gary Numan, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #398. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot. we're back in studio today yaaaay
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Just going to grab a bit to eat before the show
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scnw, BYOB show

/bring your own broom
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent the last three days listening to nothing but Joe Jackson...must be something that I ate.


Joe Jackson - I'm The Man
Youtube el66jnuItYc


Also, The Church is on Wednesday not Tuesday?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. New work procedure in effect as of today, so I will probably be too busy cursing the efficiency "experts" to play much in today's thread.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Also, The Church is on Wednesday not Tuesday?


church service is on wednesday, yes.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Also, The Church is on Wednesday not Tuesday?

church service is on wednesday, yes.


I was about to say the same thing. Also, I be here.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not old enough to have seen Killing Joke live in their prime, but damn I would have loved to. They were absolutely terrific onstage. Jaz Coleman's over-the-top stage presence is a show in itself, but they also played their songs with a real intensity and fury.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all, not sure how long I'll be here as I haven't got much sleep yet and have to be at work in a few hours. But let's see if it's another three pot of coffee morning.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everybody!
I've just turned out my work computer. Feeling tired, dreaming of going to sleep. Oh well, day like any other lately..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zerochance: I'm not old enough to have seen Killing Joke live in their prime, but damn I would have loved to. They were absolutely terrific onstage. Jaz Coleman's over-the-top stage presence is a show in itself, but they also played their songs with a real intensity and fury.


They still put on a great show now.
Jaz is an animal. But an extraordinarily talented one
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My assistant is fired!

Who schedules a work call during my socalnewwaver time?

BRB
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. New work procedure in effect as of today, so I will probably be too busy cursing the efficiency "experts" to play much in today's thread.


Booooooooo.

Just tell them that music makes you happy, which in turn makes you more efficient. Neuroscience!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oooeeooo
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. New work procedure in effect as of today, so I will probably be too busy cursing the efficiency "experts" to play much in today's thread.


I'd say that calls for a demonstration of how efficient you can be by multi-tasking, and crowd-sourcing solutions to work inefficiencies. I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though. Efficiency-oriented focus group then.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh yes
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though


Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?


Yes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?

Yes.


gaggle
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?


A group of penguins on land is a waddle.
A group of penguins in the water is a raft.

What is a group of penguins on the Internet?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?


I started thinking "what defines a crowd" and then figured it was some sort of density, and then what is the area we occupy here...

Why yes, I do have a background in engineering. Why do you ask?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?

A group of penguins on land is a waddle.
A group of penguins in the water is a raft.

What is a group of penguins on the Internet?


A widdle. But if you're accessing the internet from a boat, then it's a rift.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?

A group of penguins on land is a waddle.
A group of penguins in the water is a raft.

What is a group of penguins on the Internet?


raddle
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oooh
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?

A group of penguins on land is a waddle.
A group of penguins in the water is a raft.

What is a group of penguins on the Internet?


A geeking.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm not sure if we qualify as a crowd though

Rabble?
Mob?
Hoard?

A group of penguins on land is a waddle.
A group of penguins in the water is a raft.

What is a group of penguins on the Internet?

A geeking.


We answer all the important questions in these threads.
 
