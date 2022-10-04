 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you stashed 44 gold coins, the Israeli Antiquities Authority would like you to know that they have been recovered, and you aren't getting them back   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SirMadness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Imagine seeing that in a museum! 39 gleaming gold coins from history!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What if the 1400 year old hoarder gets a lawyer?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're in such good condition that I wonder if they were ever used.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: They're in such good condition that I wonder if they were ever used.


I mean, look at it. They don't look like our quarters that have been circulating for a decade.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What if the 1400 year old hoarder gets a lawyer?


Better Call Sol
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm: What if the 1400 year old hoarder gets a lawyer?

You think he could find one in Israel? :D

/yes, i know that's a bad stereotype
// so sue me
/// wait..no..ahhh..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"My coins!"
s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brb I need to go check on my hoard.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see they've started hiring Italian plumbers to do their dirty work.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When other people do demolition, they find gold coins and pieces of history. When I do demo I find used condoms and dead cockroaches.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Imagine seeing that in a museum! 39 gleaming gold coins from history!


I'm sure the 33 coins would be admired by onlookers.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: They're in such good condition that I wonder if they were ever used.


I don't think gold coins where ever put in vending machines.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So you're saying the Jews took my money and aren't giving it back? Sounds kinda racist, subby.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: SirMadness: Imagine seeing that in a museum! 39 gleaming gold coins from history!

I'm sure the 33 coins would be admired by onlookers.


All 28 of these coins belong in a museum.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did anyone else have to read the article's headline a few times to figure out the coins were not inside a wall within a person's shed?
/ feeling stupid today
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
44 coins and they only weigh 6 oz? They must be tiny coins.
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AeAe: 44 coins and they only weigh 6 oz? They must be tiny coins.


Want to know how I know you've never dealt drugs?
 
