Ugly-ass British nuclear sub still in dry dock after 7 years of repairs, giving Duke Nukem Forever a run for its money
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably could have just built a new one in that time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Probably could have just built a new one in that time.


More like three or four.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submarines don't have to be pretty, they're meant to not be seen.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sub in dry-dock would make a good Duke Nukem level.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as quickly as possible" but remains "peppered with defects.

Homer: Uuum.. peppered defects
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can always fling British Cuisine at their enemies. That's lethal.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course, you can't give massive tax breaks to the rich, load up the VirginTM trickle-down hopper with cash and still have money left over for maintaining your nuke subs. The yanks have it covered.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A sub in dry-dock would make a good Duke Nukem level.


Are you sure the audience is there?  I mean in this situation you need to ask yourself "WHO WANTS SOME?!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain's Continuous at-Sea Deterrent should be serviced by four Vanguard-class submarines, which mount around-the-clock patrols in the deep waters of the North Atlantic ready to protect Britain in the event of a nuclear strike.

No, they don't. Seriously, the name should've been a clue - they don't "protect" shiat. They instead promise retaliation. That's their purpose - to ensure that, should someone be dumb enough to attack the UK with nuclear weapons, the UK will happily retaliate in kind from a difficult-to-detect launch platform, continuously ready to annihilate UK's foes upon provocation.

That's not "protection," that's "mutually assured destruction." It's defensive, yes. It's not protective.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could still launch it's nuke from drydock.  Here's a dumb idea.   Tow it inland, cover it with a jungle gym, a slide and let the kids play on it.  They'll get a good 10 second warning if there's a launch.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, do you see any anti-missile weapons on board? Did we miss the forcefield that those subs somehow project over the British Isles to render them protected from ICBMs? No.

They're Trident launch platforms. They carry nuclear missiles. They ain't protecting shiat.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They can always fling British Cuisine at their enemies. That's lethal.


Fish and Chips, as well as Welsh Rarebit, are farking amazing.  As for the rest of British cuisine... it's basically hospital food... pretty much the opposite of lethal, it's just bland.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A sub in dry-dock would make a good Duke Nukem level.


There's one in Duke Nukem 3D, after you escape through the poster in the prison cell, a' la "Shawshank Redemption", in the "LA Meltdown" level "Death Row". It's labeled "USS Dallas", and leads to "Toxic Dump".
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What did the Brits do? Hire the contractors who replaced the World Trade Center to work opn their submarine?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I googled "British subs in dry-dock" from my work laptop and now I've got to meet with HR & my boss this afternoon.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kb7rky: brainlordmesomorph: A sub in dry-dock would make a good Duke Nukem level.

There's one in Duke Nukem 3D, after you escape through the poster in the prison cell, a' la "Shawshank Redemption", in the "LA Meltdown" level "Death Row". It's labeled "USS Dallas", and leads to "Toxic Dump".


Oh, maybe it sounded familiar
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just sell it to Canada.  We apparently love to buy 'fixer-uppers'.  No idea if those last ones ever ended up in any sort of sea worthiness.
 
ryant123
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

f150: Just sell it to Canada.  We apparently love to buy 'fixer-uppers'.  No idea if those last ones ever ended up in any sort of sea worthiness.


No joke.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: abhorrent1: Probably could have just built a new one in that time.

More like three or four.


C'mon.  It's probably where the Mayflower was built.  Putting a set of masts and square sails on a sub is quite difficult.   Putin has made submarines, accidental and purposeful, newsworthy again.
 
Two16
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Submarines don't have to be pretty, they're meant to not be seen.


Says you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I remember right there's another game that surpassed Duke Nukem Forever for longest development time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get a real reporter.

They're not "bombers", they're "boomers"!

And I'm sure they're trying to do this on the cheap and it's not working.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Could still launch it's nuke from drydock.  Here's a dumb idea.   Tow it inland, cover it with a jungle gym, a slide and let the kids play on it.  They'll get a good 10 second warning if there's a launch.


Ships and submarines can't launch anything from drydock as they're devoid of munitions before entering drydock.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Duke nukem forever was a bigger disappointment.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

f150: Just sell it to Canada.  We apparently love to buy 'fixer-uppers'.  No idea if those last ones ever ended up in any sort of sea worthiness.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The boat - referred to as a "bomber" in navy circles"

Okay, booomer.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as the contracting companies are still getting paid, that's what matters.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Britain's Continuous at-Sea Deterrent should be serviced by four Vanguard-class submarines, which mount around-the-clock patrols in the deep waters of the North Atlantic ready to protect Britain in the event of a nuclear strike.

No, they don't. Seriously, the name should've been a clue - they don't "protect" shiat. They instead promise retaliation. That's their purpose - to ensure that, should someone be dumb enough to attack the UK with nuclear weapons, the UK will happily retaliate in kind from a difficult-to-detect launch platform, continuously ready to annihilate UK's foes upon provocation.

That's not "protection," that's "mutually assured destruction." It's defensive, yes. It's not protective.


This deserves more smarts
 
