(Independent)   Three men and a baby...and a mother. Problem - one of the men is armed, dangerous, and has taken everyone else hostage. It sort of breaks down from there   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: News, Coroner, Mother, Sheriff, Police, Father, Family, Merced County, kidnapping of a family  
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We have a low-life out there who kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, her mum, her dad and her uncle,"

I read that in Dennis Franz' voice
 
Thoreny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope that the police get this asshole and that everyone in the end is safe.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#notalllowlifes
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

Armed babies are no joke...(ok well sorta)
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We have a low-life out there who kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, her mum, her dad and her uncle," said Merced County Sheriff Vernon H Warnke


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also he killed the cat
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably Guttenberg...his career oof, not even the stonecutters could keep it going.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sheriff hasn't said much. Any idea WTF is going on? Seems like there are three likely possibilities:

1. This is a family thing
2. They family owns a trucking business, so this is a money thing
3. This is an anti-immigrant thing

But with the pics of the kidnapper, #1 seems less likely.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hoping this isn't a targeted hate crime.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3 men and a baby with a ghost in the window?  oOOoOOOooOO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably family blood debt wackiness that followed from the old country.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [miro.medium.com image 404x302]
Armed babies are no joke...(ok well sorta)


Example:  Baby Face Finster.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [miro.medium.com image 404x302]
Armed babies are no joke...(ok well sorta)


The Simpsons Mr Burns is shot by Maggie
Youtube Jue770k66Hk
 
