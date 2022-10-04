 Skip to content
(SFGate)   There may be a serial killer on the loose in California. Only one?   (sfgate.com) divider line
35
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might want to look in the executive branches of the Florida and Texas governments.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to look to see if Ted Cruz has made trips to California lately.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of reinforces my belief that nothing good comes from Stockton
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember where I saw it, but on one of those "creepy facts" lists, there was something about how at any given time, there's something like 20ish serial killers active within the US.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More proof they need affordable housing in San Francisco. Even the zodiac killers have been forced to move to Stockton
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cereal Killers are EVERYWHERE...
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Cereal Killers are EVERYWHERE...


wall.dialectzone.orgView Full Size


I don't fully understand why a Tiger would need a knife though.
 
Tymast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Mr. Shabooboo: Cereal Killers are EVERYWHERE...

[wall.dialectzone.org image 850x1313]

I don't fully understand why a Tiger would need a knife though.


Raw elves can give you the runs
 
yellowjester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper


the-gadgeteer.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they working in parallel?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Cereal Killers are EVERYWHERE...


Toucan Son of Sam.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only one who's doing it illegally. The rest joined the police.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper


Didn't Son o Sam just shoot people too?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Who am I kidding , no one wants him.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most are not on the loose, because the Legislature is in session so they're busy at work.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well naturally. That's just a short drive from the murder capital of the world. lovely town of Santa Cruz, which has a very unfair reputation.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I don't remember where I saw it, but on one of those "creepy facts" lists, there was something about how at any given time, there's something like 20ish serial killers active within the US.


I remember it being 2 per state so a hundred? But my numbers might be off.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Green Jello - Cereal Killer
Youtube 1n-9uq_lyRQ
 
BigChad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Well naturally. That's just a short drive from the murder capital of the world. lovely town of Santa Cruz, which has a very unfair reputation.



One thing about living in Santa Cruz I never could stomach, all the damn vampires.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Statistically there are several serial killers within reach of you at any given time. Most of them are smart enough to not get caught.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper


Jack the Ripper? In your day? Damn, you are old.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stockton - the City you Can Smell
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper

Didn't Son o Sam just shoot people too?


He started with stabbing in 1975.
He left/sent letters with cryptic crap on them.  You know, showmanship!

I mean, he was no Zodiac killer. But it's tough to top Ted Cruz in matters of creepiness.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Wanted for questioning.

[Fark user image 850x567]

/ Who am I kidding , no one wants him.


The rational part of my brain is telling me that I'm looking at a picture of Ted Cruz, but the rest of my brain is going "Who is that guy and why does he look like a prototype Ted Cruz?"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh, he's no Richard Chase. Now THAT was a psycho.

/ Fortunately very dead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper? In your day? Damn, you are old.


I keed.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I don't remember where I saw it, but on one of those "creepy facts" lists, there was something about how at any given time, there's something like 20ish serial killers active within the US.


Based on old 80s and 90s numbers.  There has been a sharp drop off of serial killings and suspected serial killer murders over the decades since.  One reason may be that a lot of the young men who are drawn into serial killing are going into mass murdering shooting sprees instead, which may in turn be the product of a generation that is conditioned to want instant gratification, pursuing murder in the same way, thanks to technology that makes that gratification possible, in this case AR rifles.

Another theory, and there is strong evidence supporting this one, is that abortion has reduced the number of unwanted and abused young boys.  If you look at the family history of serial killers, especially in relationship to how they are treated by their mothers, there seems to be a theme, not true in every case, but ever present in the vast majority of cases, in a manner that can only be described as cold and abusive.  Often these women resent the child, and often there is a far darker history, the child being the product of an abusive relationship were the mother was molested by a male relative, or she simply did not want the child to begin with, and either way would have chosen to abort if she could have, and should have been given the opportunity.  Raising a child in abuse is not preferable to not raising a child at all in these cases, especially if they turn out to have their own toxic baggage as a result.

Other factors that may have contributed to the decline is access to better healthcare, better early childhood nutrition, early intervention in schools for anti-social behavior, more open and tolerant environments, you know all the things that Republicans oppose based on principle.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With all the video and cams around, it's hard it must be difficult being a serial killer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I don't remember where I saw it, but on one of those "creepy facts" lists, there was something about how at any given time, there's something like 20ish serial killers active within the US.


That's accurate, if not low.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is his brain squirming like a toad?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Boring. The killer just shoots them.

In MY DAY being serial killer MEANT SOMETHING.

BTK
Son of Sam
Dahmer
Jack the Ripper


Back in your day?  Jack the Ripper?  How old are you?
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thin Lizzy - Killer On The Loose
Youtube 2QTtXqDjNP4
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well

He told them to put the lotion on  its skin but they wouldn't listen...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: grumpfuff: I don't remember where I saw it, but on one of those "creepy facts" lists, there was something about how at any given time, there's something like 20ish serial killers active within the US.


Another theory, and there is strong evidence supporting this one, is that abortion has reduced the number of unwanted and abused young boys.  If you look at the family history of serial killers, especially in relationship to how they are treated by their mothers, there seems to be a theme, not true in every case, but ever present in the vast majority of cases, in a manner that can only be described as cold and abusive.  Often these women resent the child, and often there is a far darker history, the child being the product of an abusive relationship were the mother was molested by a male relative, or she simply did not want the child to begin with, and either way would have chosen to abort if she could have, and should have been given the opportunity.  Raising a child in abuse is not preferable to not raising a child at all in these cases, especially if they turn out to have their own toxic baggage as a result.

The first time I read this theory was in the book Freakonomics, and then since then I've seen tons of articles about this. It makes it even scarier to think that with Roe being squashed we have about 15 years and then crime will spike heavily.
 
