(BBC-US)   Four women to run a post office and count penguins in Antarctica while keeping an eye open for MacReady, Childs, or stray sled dogs   (bbc.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Port Lockroy, coming this fall, only on Peacock.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably love that job if there weren't 3 other coworkers. Clare could stick around though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ernest T Shackelton.

That's all I have to say...

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
......

How does one go about counting penguins? They all look very similar to each other. They gonna tag them all?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I ain't goin' with Windows.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Ernest T Shackelton.

That's all I have to say...

[i1.wp.com image 850x566]


Shacklelton's book about THAT voyage (you know the one) is part of the free plus member's catalog on Audible. I've already read Endurance by Alfred Lansing. But....it's free. So....back to F-ing Antartica I go.

/ my mother wants to go F-ing Drake's Passage. I've told her that she may be on her own on that one. I've read too many books about Antarctica to EVER want to go there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: ......

How does one go about counting penguins? They all look very similar to each other. They gonna tag them all?


Paintball gun.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Counting penguins? These euphemisms are getting a little hard for an old man like me.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This sounds like a great experience!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Shacklelton's book about THAT voyage


I never learned about this guy in school or even as a young adult. I was introduced a few years back when I was changing channels on my TV and landed on PBS just as the documentary was starting. I decided to watch it, and let me tell you, what a powerful 2 hours of television I've ever spent. Amazing story.

"you mean, he rowed a boat to the wrong side of Antartica, and then had to travel by foot, over a mountain to reach the whaling port and he succeeded and saved his men?"

Amazing is too loose of a word to describe that journey.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Second The Thing reference I've encountered today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iheartscotch: ......

How does one go about counting penguins? They all look very similar to each other. They gonna tag them all?

Paintball gun.


Do you REALLY want to agitate the 8 foot tall white penguins at the Mountains of Madness?

/ you do you
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gives you a sense of scale for Antarctica for this to be a part of it.  This island is located at -64 deg latitude (with the geographic south pole being -90).  Using the northern hemisphere for comparison (since I'm guessing that's where most of us know more geographical landmarks), that's the same latitude as Gnome, Alaska; Reykjavik, and the middle of Finland,
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gives you a sense of scale for Antarctica for this to be a part of it.  This island is located at -64 deg latitude (with the geographic south pole being -90).  Using the northern hemisphere for comparison (since I'm guessing that's where most of us know more geographical landmarks), that's the same latitude* as Gnome, Alaska; Reykjavik, and the middle of Finland,


"Same latitude" meaning as far from the south pole as those places are from the north pole.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Who wouldn't want to spend five months working on an island filled with penguins in one of the most remote places on the planet?"

*raises hand*
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's all good. Until.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: Shacklelton's book about THAT voyage

I never learned about this guy in school or even as a young adult. I was introduced a few years back when I was changing channels on my TV and landed on PBS just as the documentary was starting. I decided to watch it, and let me tell you, what a powerful 2 hours of television I've ever spent. Amazing story.

"you mean, he rowed a boat to the wrong side of Antartica, and then had to travel by foot, over a mountain to reach the whaling port and he succeeded and saved his men?"

Amazing is too loose of a word to describe that journey.


How the voyage of the Endurance has not been made a movie....I have no idea. The true story is probably too ridiculous to be believed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If there was ever a transporter device, the one trip I would love to take is to beam me to Antartica for 5 minutes and then beam me back home. You know, just to say, "I've been there!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The true story is probably too ridiculous to be believed


As I sat and watched, my palms got sweaty, and the anticipation of what was going to happen next was just astonishing and I couldn't take the suspense. With all the bad luck they had, he was still able to pull it off and save the men he left behind.

it would make a good film.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is Mary Elizabeth Winstead there? Asking for a horny friend
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Who wouldn't want to spend five months working on an island filled with penguins in one of the most remote places on the planet?"
*raises hand*


So you wouldn't go?  Fine, I'll take your place.  Thanks!
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Is Mary Elizabeth Winstead there? Asking for a horny friend


I don't know, but whatever is there, it's weird and pissed off.
 
Ostman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: ......

How does one go about counting penguins? They all look very similar to each other. They gonna tag them all?


Every time you count one, kill it so you don't mess up the numbers.
Also, the more eggs you can stomp on year one the less work you have to do next year!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe occasionally explore a network of catacombs under mountains in search of that which is not dead which can eternal lie and with strange aeons even death may die. Pretty boiler plate Antarctic science shiat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Madman drummers bummers: "Who wouldn't want to spend five months working on an island filled with penguins in one of the most remote places on the planet?"
*raises hand*

So you wouldn't go?  Fine, I'll take your place.  Thanks!


To be clear, I'd be okay with the solitude, the penguins, and even the lack of modern amenities (so long as there's internet).

I utterly despise the cold. And by "cold," I mean anything less than 20C.

I'm also allergic to work.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now they can all fart in peace.....
 
