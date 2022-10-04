 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   It's National Vodak Day. What are you waiting for?   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodak or vodka? Guess they can be used interchangeably?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A robo-liver?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'ma gonna let you finish, but, tacos are very good today too.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Vodak or vodka? Guess they can be used interchangeably?


Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who says I'm waiting?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whiskey Day or Rum Day
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, I will stick with weed and wine
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Vodak or vodka? Guess they can be used interchangeably?


Ancient humor, like the T shirts that say, "I'm not a think as you drunk I am."  Hilarious.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for 5pm
 
swankywanky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Vodak or vodka? Guess they can be used interchangeably?


bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vodka and Taco Day?
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: I'm waiting for 5pm


We're on a globe. It's 5PM somewhere on the planet right now!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: I'm waiting for 5pm


Right now, it is after 5pm in St. Petersburg.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Vitamin_R: I'm waiting for 5pm

Right now, it is after 5pm in St. Petersburg.


It's after 5pm in Florida until further notice.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Vodka and Taco Day?
Did someone say Vaako Day?
guinsu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For this site not to treat vodka like a curse word
 
bronskrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woodka
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I prefer potato schnapps...
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I in compliance if I have a glass of Żubrówka?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1)  I thought it was spelled 'v0dak'.

II)  Waiting to see if weather clears off.  If it stops raining, I will go to the Irish pub up the street for teem trivia night, and will have a v0dak drink that the locals are capable of mixing.

C)  Today I learned that there is a "Vodka Belt" of nations in Europe where the people primarily drink vodka and other strong spirits.
 
