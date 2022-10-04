 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Goodwill goes full eBay, lists 100,000 items for auction on its own platform. Can you find anything weirder than the transparent bowling ball with a skull inside?   (sfgate.com) divider line
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bye bye, baby Bowler.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ummm... they've been doing this for a long time.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark Goodwill.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Goodwill can FOAD.  Hey let's make a for profit version of Salvation army and somehow make it even shiattier by hiring disabled people for slave wages.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What cave have you been living in?
 
