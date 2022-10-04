 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "He said, 'Dom, I'm telling you, I think that's a bull shark because those bull sharks can get up through brackish water. I'm pretty sure that's what it is,' " Dominic says. "So I was like, 'Oh my God, that's crazy.' "   (people.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Luckily he was literally terrified. Figurative terror is so much harder to manage.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I was literally terrified"

Wow, that's way worse than being figuratively terrified!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks headline writer - now I've got Billy Joel's "Piano Man" stuck in my head with some really weird lyrics...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The way it was swimming was scary. It was moving side to side."

Yes, that's how fish swim
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sharknado 5: Sharkicane
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks and swims like an average sized sand shark carried inland with the swell...

...but I'm sure it was more sensational than that.
 
slave2grind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bullsharks should have a set of boss hogg steer horns for easy identification
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've also seen video of the gator swimming down the streets.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was literary terrified, like Edgar Allan Poe?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As the day continued, the family - who lives in a one-story home - saw the waters rising and had to decide whether to ride out the storm inside their house or venture outside, where they knew there was something that could be a shark waiting.

The SyFy Channel and Amazon Prime immediately start a bidding war not just for the story, but this specific ready-made tagline sentence from the article.
 
