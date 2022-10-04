 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man jumps off bridge after shooting officer. "Good grief"   (wfla.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, NBC, Florida police officer, Brian Kee, Constable, Jacksonville, Florida, NBC affiliate WTLV, officer's bulletproof vest, Jacksonville officers  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 10:20 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His body was found with a gun at 3 a.m.

Interesting feature for a gun.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had enough of Lucy's shiat and ended it.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That blockhead
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charlie Brown
Youtube lUIlxtXejP4
 
fngoofy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that allowing unfettered access to firearms while ignoring mental health and an increasingly unstable society wasn't such a smart thing to do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's fallen on hard times.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So did he jump or did he 'jump'?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: I'm beginning to think that allowing unfettered access to firearms while ignoring mental health and an increasingly unstable society wasn't such a smart thing to do.


Society is fine. I live SW Florida and there's only been.......what......three or four instances of people drawing guns while waiting in line for gasoline. Everything is fine
/we're f*cked
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ok but why the picture of the gun being held out of a bucket like a fish?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
you're not a good man, charlie brown
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

replacementcool: ok but why the picture of the gun being held out of a bucket like a fish?


Looks like they'd just fished it out of the drink and were documenting that
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lUIlxtXejP4]


The Coasters "Charlie Brown"
Youtube AbBr2bgAbcM
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.