Active mall shooter situation that sent patrons running in a jiffy turns out to be a malfunctioning popcorn machine
    Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall  
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to worry, they have a ninja on staff, the mall is safe.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Sears left in New Jersey is at that mall.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is sad and funny at the same time.

Whoever thought that "active mall shooter situation" would become a not uncommon phrase?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody run, the homecoming queen has got a....bag of popcorn.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: No need to worry, they have a ninja on staff, the mall is safe.


I mean, they did already save the governors daughter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snooki?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear and loathing on the Reddenbacher trail
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popcorn Original Song
Youtube NjxNnqTcHhg
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.


What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Only Sears left in New Jersey is at that mall.


Have you checked recently?  I believe that all Sears and Kmart stores are finally closed at this point.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a malfunctioning popcorn maker get mistaken for gun fire? Have they been putting silencers on them?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: How does a malfunctioning popcorn maker get mistaken for gun fire? Have they been putting silencers on them?


Most people have no idea what an actual gunshot sounds like.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.

What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

It is known
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DarkSoulNoHope: Only Sears left in New Jersey is at that mall.

Have you checked recently?  I believe that all Sears and Kmart stores are finally closed at this point.


Still shows as the only store left in New Jersey on the Sears website, Google doesn't show it as "Permanently closed" nor "temporary closed". I went there myself only about five months ago. Unless you have different information, that Sears is still open.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The person operating the malfunctioning machine was charged with assault and buttery
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: The person operating the malfunctioning machine was charged with assault and buttery


There are more kernals in his army than there are in the pentagon
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.

What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?


Here's a current screenshot showing nothing in Ohio, so no idea where that came from.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's a link if anyone wants to check it out yourself.
https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/query/1e1fc646-a270-420e-8b41-3f497794831f/map
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

uberaverage: Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!


This is why I do it on the browser instead of the app.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

uberaverage: Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!


They're literally going to make me pay for TF just to make it stop.

That was probably the plan all along.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.

What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?

Here's a current screenshot showing nothing in Ohio, so no idea where that came from.
[Fark user image 713x603]


Not sure which is more disturbing; the number of shooting incidents or that there is a pandemic-like tracker for shooting incidents.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Jeebus Saves: Here's a current screenshot showing nothing in Ohio


So, every map ever?
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.

What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?

Here's a current screenshot showing nothing in Ohio, so no idea where that came from.
[Fark user image 713x603]


And here I thought Albany, NY was a safe town.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Only Sears left in New Jersey is at that mall.


I had friends who sold computers at the Sears over there in Ocean Township/Neptune/Asbury whatever the hell that is.  We called it the dirt mall.  It's an Amazon warehouse now, which I think is a really fitting replacement because Amazon is now what Sears was 100+ years ago.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

uberaverage: Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!


Use an ad blocking browser.  I think this is Adblock Plus.  I like it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: uberaverage: Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!

They're literally going to make me pay for TF just to make it stop.

That was probably the plan all along.


Like I said to uberaverage, use an ad blocking browser.  There's a bunch of good ones.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: uberaverage: Whoever's job it is to make things jump around on Fark mobile so that I accidentally click on adds deserves a raise!

This is why I do it on the browser instead of the app.


There is a farking app?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's really sad that people are conditioned to expect gunfire.

When I was young, the mall was a fun place to be.  In June of this year I needed a pair of shorts and naturally thought I'd head to the mall.  But then I remembered a recent mall shooting, and all the various other mall shootings, and bought online instead.  That was a very sad moment for me.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Arkkuss: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x501]
Don't worry, the guns are okay. We've had plenty of other shootings today and since Sunday.

What the hell happened in Ohio?  Run out of noodles for their chili or something?

Here's a current screenshot showing nothing in Ohio, so no idea where that came from.
[Fark user image 713x603]

Not sure which is more disturbing; the number of shooting incidents or that there is a pandemic-like tracker for shooting incidents.


After looking at it more, the locations of the blobs don't tell you much.  If you mouse over the blobs, it will show you the area that the blob represents, and I have no idea how those areas are defined as they seem random and make no sense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can get the raw data in a CSV if you wanna break it down yourself.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love how "news" sites were already reporting it as a shooting, there were 3 suspects and the location in the mall.

0 repercussions for just making things up but they got shared and clicks.  Nobody ever shares posts when a site makes a correction
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ctighe2353: I love how "news" sites were already reporting it as a shooting, there were 3 suspects and the location in the mall.

0 repercussions for just making things up but they got shared and clicks.  Nobody ever shares posts when a site makes a correction


That's where we're at now.  Post shiat on twitter, speculate and make assumptions, pass those off as fact, and move on to the next thing.  Everyone is a "reporter" now.
 
